‘Whacked Out Delusional Cheeto’: Newsom Takes Down Trump and His ‘Desperate’ Speech with One Clever Two-Letter Word and It Has the Internet Reeling

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has become known for his biting, yet often hysterical social media posts lambasting and trolling President Donald Trump over the last six months now.

True to form, Newsom took to X after Trump’s end-of-the-year televised address, skewering the President and bringing him down with one two-letter word.

US President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (Photos: Getty Images)

Trump in a televised speech Wednesday night, Dec. 17, tried to defend his first year in office by continuing to blame former President Joe Biden for all the troubles of his own making, exaggerating his accomplishments, as usual, and amplifying misinformation as he does repeatedly in addresses at events big and small.

A combative President tried to convince struggling Americans that his policies would return the country to a “Golden Age” of greatness and that he was trying to clean up a mess he “inherited,” something he’s been repeating ad nauseam for almost a year.

He refused to take any responsibility for the hardships his extensive tariffs policy is causing to American businesses and workers, sending the cost of food, housing, and utilities through the roof.

As the New York Times reported, he tossed out “highly selective” and “misleading” statistics. He nonsensically claimed he’s cut drug prices by “400, 500 or 600 percent,” which is not even possible.

He continues to insist that he’s brought inflation down significantly since taking office for a second term, but the numbers show he’s continuing to make false statements about inflation and the unemployment rate, both of which are up under his leadership.

And he conveniently forgot to mention the rising jobless rate, by the way. The November unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent, the highest level in four years since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Times even described Trump as sounding “desperate” in the speech as pressure mounts against him and his policies, and his poll numbers tank.

A seemingly angry Trump tried to convince Americans that he’s bringing back manufacturing jobs, which he’s not, they’re still disappearing, and that his harsh immigration policies are actually good for business. Many companies, and especially farmers, depend on migrant labor and are now facing a shortage of workers.

Trump and his Republican cronies have been trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act for years without any plan to take its place. Even though Trump has promised to unveil a health care policy plan for years, he has yet to deliver on that promise, and neither have his GOP allies.

The ACA pandemic subsidies are expiring at the end of the month, with millions of Americans facing the prospect of sky-high insurance premiums as a result, with experts warning many will lose their medical plans.

The solution Trump tried to sell in his speech was to give people in certain income brackets a $2,000 check, but that won’t even begin to cover the shortfall.

He also repeated the falsehood that he’s ended eight wars in 10 months, something he’s been bragging about for months but which does not hold up under simple fact-checking.

Newsom hit Trump with a brutal post on X summing up the President’s entire speech with one word.

“Me,” Trump’s archrival posted, and he wrote “Me” over and over, more than 200 times, sparking an internet uproar, mostly, Trump supporters claiming Newsom is jealous and even making heinous attacks on his wife. However, some agreed that Trump makes everything about himself, and he can’t help it.

