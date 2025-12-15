‘I Think Everybody’s Racist’: Nick Fuentes Brags About His Black Fans In Failed Attempt to Downplay Ridiculous, Hateful Comments

Nick Fuentes dared to play the “Black friend” card after fully embracing racism on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

With a Christmas tree in the background, the far-right commentator smiled and laughed his way through an interview on Dec. 8.

Conservative student and supporter of US President Donald Trump, Nick Fuentes, answers questions during an interview with Agence France-Presse in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 9, 2017. (Photo by WILLIAM EDWARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Outlandish statements have been the hallmark of his show “America First,” but it seems that Fuentes outdid himself with the incendiary comments, from urging white people to “walk the other way” whenever they see a Black person to claiming most African-Americans should be imprisoned.

Perhaps the most baffling statement of all: “Blacks are my biggest fans.”

‘Fabrication Barbie’: Karoline Leavitt Comes Undone on Camera, Head Whipping Side to Side as Reporter Fact-Checks Her Shaky Defense in Intense Faceoff

“Do you think a Black American would find it funny?” Morgan asked him. “That Blacks should be imprisoned for the most part.”

Dramatically furrowing his brow in feigned shock, Fuentes replied, “Blacks are my biggest fans.” But his body language didn’t lie: he shook his head “no” as he continued his story. “I get high fives all the time. They say ‘Nick Fuentes, I love your show.’ They agree with me, and you want to know why?” he asked, looking uncomfortable.

“Here’s the difference. Black people are the most victimized by other Black people. You think Black people want to live in the hood and the ghetto and get shot all the time? That’s what happens in the South Side of Chicago. You should come here. I’ll take you there.”

Fuentes, who claimed to have “a dozen” Black friends, went on to speak for the African-American community: “Black people agree with me because they’re tired of it, too… That’s why the first thing they do when they make a little bit of money, is they go and leave to another neighborhood.”

When Morgan pressed him to name his Black friends, he got through two — Kanye West and Sneako, a far-right streamer who is Filipino, Jewish, and Haitian — before attempting to quote “Ye.” Notably, that part of the interview was edited out by “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on YouTube.

Throughout the interview, Morgan and Fuentes debated over a discredited statistic that Fuentes grabbed from X to portray African Americans as violent killers. Falsely claiming that 1 in 20 Black men would eventually commit murder, he used that number to justify housing segregation and rants against interracial marriage and having biracial children.

“You’re saying five times as many black men commit murder as the official crime statistics say,” Morgan told Fuentes, exposing his shoddy research on live television. When Morgan brought up the perpetrators of mass school shootings, 65 percent of which are committed by white males, Fuentes balked and became irritated with Morgan for interrupting him.

Clips of Fuentes spouting off on his show were played throughout the interview. After each one, Morgan asked him to respond, and he doubled down on his racism.



“I think everybody’s racist. The only people who aren’t racist, or pretend not to be, are white people, to their detriment,” he told Morgan. “The truth is, when you go into these major cities like New York or Chicago, there is a menace, which is young Black adolescent men; they’re extremely violent, and we have been told that we have to pretend that they are like any other person.”

For Fuentes, who is biracial with Mexican ancestry, the cognitive dissonance is real.

“Most of my friends are non-white,” he reiterated to Morgan. “And non-white people love my show because they respect the honesty.”