‘You Love What?’: Trump Loses His Train of Thought After Locking Onto a Woman Nearby, Then Makes a Freudian Slip Critics Say Felt Telling

As the nation deals with economic uncertainty during the current holiday season, President Donald Trump escaped Washington, D.C., this week for an ego-boosting rally in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Trump, 79, took the opportunity to argue that his policies are helping everyday Americans while addressing a crowd of his most loyal supporters inside Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono on Dec. 9.

MOUNT POCONO, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 09: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks during an event at Mount Airy Casino Resort on December 9, 2025 in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. Trump discussed his administration’s economic agenda and its efforts to lower the cost of living. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

‘This Can’t Be Real’: Donald Trump Sparks Internet Meltdown After Claiming He Invented a Common Word Millions Have Been Using Since the 1500s

At one point, the MAGA leader gave himself credit for supposedly turning around the perception of the United States in his first 11 months in office. Trump said, “Our country was going down. We were a country that was being scoffed at and laughed at all over the world.”

An unknown woman in the audience then yelled, “And you saved us!” With a huge smile on his face, Trump responded, “Thank you, darling… Who are you? Stand up, please. Who said that?”

Rallygoers on the stage behind the president began pointing to the admirer who implied Trump was her savior. After stepping from behind the podium to survey his cheering fans, the Republican head walked back to the microphone to add, “I love her!”

"I love her!"



President Trump works the crowd during a major economic speech in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/15eooBBjTu — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 10, 2025

However, that Keystone State love-tour fizzled out on social media, where Trump’s “I love you” moment with a female booster turned into prime roasting material for critics who were more amused than impressed.

“Just what we need. A big, lying, orange Master of Ceremonies in a room packed with complete morons,” an X user posted in reaction to the footage from Pennsylvania, aiming at both Trump and his legion of diehard followers.

A second account on the social networking platform exclaimed, “Donald Trump is ruining everything!” Plus, a third person wondered, “Is he going to actually address affordability or just ramble on and on?”

“Lovefest. What other leader do you feel good [about] and laugh [at] even though the world is burning?” asked a concerned critic of Trump.

Another love-related moment from Trump’s Mount Pocono gathering also went viral because the president’s choice of words reminded his detractors of the bubbling scandal centered around alleged human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“Do we love miners? I love miners,” Trump declared before claiming the mining community saw wages go up under his administration, as affordability continues to be a top political issue.

Unfortunately for the businessman-turned-politician, his political opponents seized on the quote about “miners” possibly being a Freudian slip. Both conservatives and liberals have been demanding the release of government files, which Trump seemingly has tried to keep secret.

Outspoken Trump tormenter Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom reposted an edited video of Trump saying he loves miners and sarcastically added, “Good to know.”

“You love what?,” one person asked, while another said, “HUGE Freudian slip!”

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also joined in on the trolling by posting, “They always tell on themselves.”

Trump’s full speech in Pennsylvania lasted over an hour and a half. Part of the extended monologue included the billionaire mogul accusing the Democrats of maliciously using the word “affordability” to attack him over high prices in the country.