‘He Ain’t Lying’: Gavin Newsom Drags Stephen Miller in Two Words, Then Fires One at His Wife—and the Internet Turned Ruthless

California Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t mincing words when it comes to White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Newsom’s brutal characterization of Miller, who is one of the architects behind President Donald Trump’s draconian mass deportation immigration policy, took criticism of Miller and his white nationalist views to a new level.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during the 2025 New York Times Dealbook Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 03, 2025 in New York City. NYT columnist Sorkin hosted the annual Dealbook summit which brings together business and government leaders to discuss the most important stories across business, politics and culture. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

During an interview with political commentator Jack Cocchiarella on Tuesday, Dec. 9, in a hotel room directly across from the White House and its demolished East Wing, Newsom pulled off the kid gloves when Cocchiarella asked him about Miller, calling him cruel and chaotic.

“He’s about cruelty and chaos. I think there’s a cruelty to him. I really do,” Newsom responded honestly.

“Quite literally people are disappearing. The screams, you can’t unhear what you hear and see in these videos of moms that are losing family members. Those screams are real,” Newsom explained, continuing to talk about some of the people who have been deported and the violence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“That cruelty is I feel that man, and I’m telling you, a 15-year-old boy, disabled boy, in Los Angeles, waiting for his sister to walk across the street from school and border patrol put a gun to the head of that young child. That’s Stephen Miller,” the governor said, shaking his head.

During his campaign for re-election, Trump promised to go after immigrants who commit violence and those with criminal records. But the majority of the nearly 600,000 deported so far reportedly have no criminal backgrounds and were law-abiding workers.

“I have nothing good to say about him, period,” Newsom continued about Miller.

“I don’t know what his motivations are, but the one thing all his actions have in common is cruelty,” the governor added.

A social media frenzy followed. “He’s a sadist,” X user Rebecca Roberts declared about Miller above an AI overview of what a sadist is.

And this post from user Terry Glomski, “Little stevie is a racist. The I was only following orders won’t work. Justice will find him.”

And then there’s Miller’s wife, Katie Miller. Newsom refused to say anything about her to Cocchiarella except that her podcast is “unimpressive,” but there’s clearly no love lost between the two because after his comments about her husband, Katie Miller took a stab at the governor on social media.

However, her post backfired spectacularly.

“California is a hellhole thanks to Gavin Newsom,” she said in a bland post on X, something the MAGA sphere routinely posts about Newsom.

But his response was epic and directly to the point.

“Our country is currently in hell because of your creepy husband,” Newsom fired back.

And the social media frenzy started again. “Gavin Newsom is not playing around”, Threads user Harry Sisson posted with three fire emojis.

“Miller makes me cringe even before he opens his mouth. Katie seems to be a bit of an attention seeker,” another proclaimed. “He ain’t lying,” another person wrote.

During Trump’s first term, Miller, who served as Trump’s senior adviser and speechwriter, was the mastermind behind the “zero tolerance” immigration policy. The policy forced the separation of families at the border, with thousands of migrant children separated from their parents. At one point, the administration even lost track of where some of the children were held.

He is also an apparent white nationalist, as emails showed Miller routinely shared white nationalist talking points and publications, according to CommonCause.org.