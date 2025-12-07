‘Dad Is Embarrassed’: Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Flashes Her Bare Cheeks In New Bikini Pics, Taking a Page Out of Her Mom’s Playbook

Lisa Rinna’s daughter, Delilah Hamlin, is a beauty like her mother, and she apparently doesn’t mind showing it off.

On Tuesday, Dec. 2, the “Mommy Meanest” star made waves online after sharing video footage from her vacation in Grand Cayman on Instagram. Amongst the tropical clips, Hamlin was seen in a tiny strapless black bikini frolicking in the sand.

Delilah Hamlin, model and daughter of former “RHOBH” stars Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, shares shocking new bikini pics. (Photo credit” @lisarinna/Instagram)

The vacation slideshow, captioned “I love Kman,” representing the Cayman Islands, also included more images of the 27-year-old posing in the tiny black two piece, a picture of her in a pool wearing a yellow bikini, a video clip of her with a horse on a beach, a selfie with a friend, and several random images of seashells and art.

In another video clip, Hamlin flashed her bare bottom, with nothing but sand covering her backside, revealing a thong bikini.

The racy photos prompted social media users to draw comparisons to her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum mother, who was also known for her shock value antics

“No brain. just lips. Like her mom and sister,” said one Daily Mail reader after the outlet shared the butt-baring photos.

Another critic stated, “No meat on dem bones!”

Several readers went on to label Hamlin as an “attention seeker” and a “fake model,” while others brought up her “nepo baby” status and family ties.

One person wrote, “Those girls are no more a “model” than any other skinny girl you see on the street every day. Their mom pays for these articles. Their dad is embarrassed by the lot of them. That’s why he spends most of his time in Canada.”

Another said, “Come get your daughters.”

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin open up about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills #RHOBH @JennaBushHager: How does it feel to walk away [from the Real Housewives]?



Lisa Rinna: Fabulous!!! pic.twitter.com/xYsuHxFZJQ — TODAY with Jenna & Friends (@JennaAndFriends) February 14, 2023

Hamlin is the oldest daughter of the reality television star and “Mad Men” actor Harry Hamlin.

Rinna filed for divorce in July 2025 after 28 years of marriage, following revelations that her husband had a secret relationship with another woman. The news ended an era for Bravo fans, with both Lisa and Harry emphasizing mutual respect and a very close friendship despite the circumstances in public statements.

Hamlin’s younger sister, Amelia, 25, is also a model who has appeared in campaigns for top brands such as Versace and Miu Miu.

Amelia proved she and her sister are cut from the same fashion cloth after posing alongside her big sister and mom, wearing a fully mesh beaded black dress with Swarovski crystals at the Swarovski’s Masters of Light Opening Celebration in Los Angeles in October. The entire look left fans shocked as her black undergarments showed straight through.

Harry has been supportive of his daughters’ approach to fame and how they have found their own niche in the entertainment industry.

“I’m so proud of my kids. They’ve taken the world by storm. I’m inspired by them every day,” he told People during an AMC Networks event earlier this year.

In 2021, he told the outlet how proud he was of how his daughters maneuvered growing up in the public eye. But maybe he didn’t think it would be this way.