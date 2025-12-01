‘Belligerent Behavior’: Maryland Man Pulled Gun on 12-Year-Old Christmas Carolers at Front His Door, Sending Young Girls Scrambling

A Maryland man faces assault charges after authorities say he pointed a gun at a group of 12-year-old Christmas carolers going door-to-door in his neighborhood.

Paul Susie, 58, faces first and second-degree assault and other related charges tied to the incident on Nov. 22, Anne Arundel County Police reported.

Paul Brian Susie is accused of pointing his gun at three girls. (Photo: Anne Arundel County Department of Detention Facilities/WUSA9)

Charging documents obtained by WUSA9 state that the young carolers, all 12-year-old girls, were going door-to-door in an Annapolis neighborhood singing Christmas carols to residents.

When they visited Susie’s home, police say they knocked on his front door twice and announced they were Christmas caroling.

Susie allegedly came to a bay window next to his front door with a gun drawn and pointed it at the children. The girls ran away after seeing the weapon, according to court documents.

One of the girls’ mothers called the police afterward.

When responding officers arrived at Susie’s home and questioned him, he admitted to pointing the gun at the girls. He also said he had been drinking with his wife and watching TV before the group arrived.

Authorities described Susie’s behavior as “loud” and “belligerent” when they questioned him.

“Given Susie’s reckless behavior in pointing a loaded firearm at a group of non-threatening twelve-year-olds he could clearly see on his well-lit stoop, his loud and belligerent behavior during my conversation with him, and his admission of consuming an alcoholic beverage, I know through my training, knowledge, and experience Susie was likely under the influence,” an officer wrote in the charge summary, per WJZ.

A loaded .40-caliber Glock handgun was recovered from a gun safe in the house, charging documents say.

Susie was also charged with reckless endangerment and a charge related to handling a handgun while under the influence, WTOP reported.

He was released on a $10,000 bond the day after he was arrested.

“It’s an assault because pointing a handgun at an individual is a threat of violence against that individual, a threat to their safety,” said Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Marc Limansky.