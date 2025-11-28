‘I Hope He’s Punching the Air’: Naomi Osaka Pops Out In Daring New Look, Leaving Fans Stunned By Her Post-Baby Transformation After Cordae Breakup

Naomi Osaka is proving that she can serve more than just tennis balls! She can serve looks, too.

Two years after welcoming her daughter, the tennis star popped out on the ’gram with a wardrobe that was more revealing than her usual tennis outfits. Her new look has fans completely stunned by her post-baby transformation.

Naomi Osaka flaunts post-pregnancy body in revealing outfits. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

Osaka shared a collage of photos offering a peek into her recent life, including a glamorous night out in a daring two-piece skirt set that left little to the imagination and highlighted her curves. In one standout look, she rocked a brown draped mini dress with oversized, flowing sleeves and a completely open back. A sequined butterfly sat right on her backside, while beaded chains linked the top of the dress to the sleeves for an extra touch of drama.

In another shot, Osaka turned her back to the camera, showing off her bare back and flowing hair, while a separate image highlighted her floral heels. Posed against a white wall, she softly smiled for the camera in the outfit, and the next photo zoomed in for a closer look at how the set hugged her figure.

It’s not clear where Osaka was exactly when she took the pictures, but one other image she posted showed her wearing a black T-shirt while walking out by a beautiful beach in what appeared to be a tropical setting.

The 28-year-old didn’t leave any words in her caption, only emojis of a palm tree, a beach wave, and a sun. But her silence left more space for fans to fill in.

One fan was seemingly shocked by the images. They said, “Naomi that’s you?!”

Tennis player Taylor Townsend wrote, “Uhhhh well dayummmm! Pop out then sis.”

Many agreed, “Body is tea,’ as someone else jokingly requested Osaka, “Give us some WARNING.”

A fourth person praised her body and said, “What baby???? Girl that is the ultimate snatch back!!!! U look good in all seasons!!!!”

Taking jabs at her daughter’s father, one person said, “I hope he’s punching the air. glad to see her spark back though.”

Another replied, “Exactly!! You better get your groove back Stella!!”

Osaka and her now-ex-boyfriend, a rapper named Cordae, kept their pregnancy journey relatively private. The young tennis phenomenon only shared images of herself and her growing baby bump every few months, likely to distract her followers from the timeline of events.

Naomi Osaka shares she is no longer in a relationship with Cordae:



“No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad. Honestly really glad our paths because my daughter is my biggest blessing and I was able to grow a lot from our experiences together ❤️” pic.twitter.com/dpJYyL1BXH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2025

She revealed her pregnancy after voluntarily withdrawing from the 2021 French Open. By January, Osaka revealed her pregnancy on Instagram.

But more than a year after giving birth, she shared a candid post about her struggles with her body. The post contained several images of her pregnant belly followed by more pictures of her stomach looking smaller, but evidently not as flat as she wanted.

In the caption Osaka wrote, “There were moments this year where I felt really ashamed of my body, (for example when I had to wear form fitting tennis clothes lol). I was also constantly struggling with this overwhelming urge to “snapback”, seeing other mom’s seemingly shrink immediately after having their baby was an expectation I began to put on myself.”

But further down, she shifted her caption to a tone of gratitude.

“To get to the point I’m at now was definitely a journey, an adventure I know that I’m still embracing,” Oska said. The ending stated, “My body has done so much for me and adapted so well to the tasks that I’m asking from it, I’m extremely grateful and thankful.”

Osaka and Cordae revealed their breakup in January 2025. They have yet to reveal their daughter’s face, carefully choosing to protect her innocence and privacy. But posting thirst traps online seems to be the beginning of a new era for Osaka.