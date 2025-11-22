‘Now He Understands How Black People Feel’: Jelly Roll Claims His Designer Store Trip Went Left When Staff Treated Him Like a Would-Be Thief 

Former rapper-turned-country singer Jelly Roll says he was blindsided by his recent shopping experience as a luxury designer store in Sydney, Australia.

The “Son of a Sinner” recording artist claimed a trip to a Louis Vuitton store with a friend took a strange turn, and in a wild video shared with his 5.4 million followers, he accused the staff of treating him like a criminal.

Singer Jelly Roll says the Louis Vuitton store in Sydney, Australia, mistreated him and a friend. (Photo: @jellyroll615/Instagram)

“The Louis Vuitton in Sydney legitimately just treated us like we were finna come in there and rob that place,” Jelly Roll said in the video shared on Nov. 5 before laughing.

“I have never been looked at more like a criminal. The last time I was looked at like a criminal this bad, I was an actual criminal this bad,” he added.

TMZ shared the video clip on Instagram, where fans left their opinions in the comment section about Jelly Roll’s Louis Vuitton stroll. But others weren’t nearly as gentle — arguing the “All My Life” singer finally got a taste of what Black folks deal with every day, with one person sarcasticly telling him, “Welcome to the Black side.”

“Now he understands how Black people feel,” replied one fan. “Awwww, you got the Black man experience,” added another.

“Welcome to how we feel everyday,” a third user noted. A few warned him, “Don’t take it personally, they treat everyone that way.” But then people began pointing to the tattoos all over his face.

But the conversation quickly shifted once people started pointing out the obvious — the tattoos covering his face.

“Bruh… look at your face,” someone said bluntly. Another chimed in, “Yes, the staff is wild — but so is the guy who let someone draw all over his face.” One more added, “Can’t blame them. They don’t know who you are obviously.”

A few commenters even compared the moment to the famous “Pretty Woman” scene where Julia Roberts’ character gets snubbed by a Beverly Hills boutique who refused to sell to her but had a change of heart when it was a little too late

“The scene in ‘Pretty Women’ popped in my head when they treated her bad then she came back after she spent a grip and said “ BIG MISTAKE,” said another.

Except this time, the internet wasn’t fully convinced about the details of his story and what actually happened in the story. But on a positive note, some fans applauded his drastic, including one who said, “You look great!”

Jelly Roll has lost nearly 200 pounds since 2022, according to People, and he was likely going to spend a pretty penny inside the Louis Vuitton store. In September, the singer noted he could now wear Louis Vuitton on Instagram.

“I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account,” he wrote. Big mistake, indeed!

The singer-songwriter, who was born Jason DeFord, said he’s always been “chubby,” and he began losing weight to “conquer the demon.”

“I’ve been fat my whole life,” he said on the Bobby Bones Show, adding that his mother gave him his nickname. “She started calling me ‘Jelly Roll’ when I was young, and I spent the next 20 years trying to grow into the name.”

The singer has now lost over 200 pounds by exercising and eating healthier food, and he lost 60 to 70 pounds of the weight during his 4-month-long tour.

Jelly Roll also trained for the 2 Bears 5K race by jogging two to three miles daily for about four to six days every week back in 2024. He has been open about his long struggle with food, saying his family never had a healthy relationship with it and that the hardest part was learning discipline and commitment.

The 40-year-old explained that once he finally built that discipline, the momentum carried him forward like an avalanche. Back in 2018, Jelly Roll admitted on Instagram that being overweight had kept him from fully living his life and listed all the things he dreamed of doing—skydiving, bungee jumping, riding roller coasters—and said he simply wanted a normal life and a healthier relationship with food.