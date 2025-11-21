‘This Took Me Clean Out!’: Newsom Discovers Trump’s Weak Spot and Rubs It In with a Brutal Post — Then Adds a Detail So Wild Even Karoline Leavitt Can’t Spin It

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken his mocking social-media war with President Donald Trump to a new level, unleashing a fresh round of AI-generated memes that detonated across the internet — even as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt scrambled to downplay Trump’s latest outburst.

Newsom has been trolling Trump for months now using the same bombastic, sarcastic all-caps posting style as Trump, giving him back just what Trump dishes out, but Newsom’s latest attack is epic beyond anything he’s posted so far.

Gavin Newsom roasts Karoline Leavitt over Donald Trump question.

It started Friday on Air Force One when a Bloomberg reporter followed up with Trump on a question about the Epstein files. Trump became so enraged at Bloomburg’s White House correspondent Catherine Lucey, he pointed a finger at her face and sneered, “Quiet. Quiet piggy.”

A video clip of the incident immediately went viral, sparking a furious backlash across the web after CBS senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs posted it to X.

The ensuing public relations disaster put Leavitt in the hot seat and she offered a jaw-dropping excuse for the attack.

Speaking at her briefing on Thursday, Leavitt suggested that the President’s vicious name-calling was simply a part of his “frankness and honesty” with the media, implying that this abrasive style is one of the reasons the American people voted to keep him in office.

But the damage was already done as Newsom has ensured Trump regretted losing his cool on the reporter every single day with one brutal AI-generated meme after another.

Newsom’s press office posted an image on Wednesday of a sleeping Trump in the Oval Office with pig’s feet for arms, reposting a tweet from Trump Communication’s Director Steven Chueng.

“It’s almost 9:30pm and President Trump is still working in the Oval Office. The man never stops working for the American people! Incredible!” Chueng said.

“That’s okay, he took a nap earlier,” Newsom’s funny post quipped.

It was bad enough that Newsom destroyed Trump for sleeping in public again, but the addition of the hooves took it over the top.

“The hooves took me clean out 😂,” raved one X user while another added, “Nice touch on the hooves.”

On Tuesday, Newsom posted an AI-generated image of the body of a prone pig with Trump’s sleeping head attached captioned, “Good night, little piggy.”

Also on Tuesday, Newsom’s office posted another image of a pig’s body with Trump’s head on it.

And probably one of the funniest in the series is Trump in his golden Oval Office holding a photo of his “big, beautiful ballroom” with an ugly pig’s face complete with Trump’s signature rollover hairdo, wicked eyebrows and a sneering toothless grin, captioned “Quiet, piggy.”

And yet another Trump “piggy” post on Tuesday shows a grinning Trump on the cover of New York Magazine with a realistic pig nose in place of his own captioned, “Not Cruelty… It’s the Corruption, Stupid. Why His Self-Dealing Is His Biggest Political Liability.”

Trump supporters were infuriated day after day, but critics were applauding Newsom.

“I can’t even quantify my love for this,” said one user on X while another added, “Same!!!! It’s perfect!!!!”

Several MAGA supporters tried and failed to flip the script. “Except he clearly said, “Quiet, Peggy.” claimed Jules.

That false framing was quickly rebuffed, “Ok, then his cognitive functions are rapidly declining. There was no-one there named Peggy…”

And Newsom was on a roll. He wrote another “Quiet, piggy” post showing two side-by-side images of Trump, one showing a bloated, grotesque picture of the president next to one with Trump shoving what looks like pork into his mouth.

All of Newsom’s Trump “piggy” memes went viral with millions of views and thousands of reposts.

The White House and many Republicans defended Trump, but none sparked as much outrage as his Leavitt’s excuse.

Speaking Thursday at her press briefing, Leavitt stated, “Look, the president is very frank & honest with everyone in this room. You’ve all seen it yourselves. You’ve all experienced it yourselves. And I think it’s one of the many reasons the American people reelected this president, because of his frankness.”

“still don’t understand: how can a person get up every morning knowing daily work will be lies, lies, lies and just lies?” wondered Beck on X.

“Every reporter in that press conference should have shouted, “Quiet Piggy” -at the top of their lungs…. Karoline Leavitt is just gross…” added another.

Another Republican stepped forward to defend Trump’s vicious insults and childish name-calling. Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar gave Trump a complete pass during an interview on CNN’s “The Lead with Jake Tapper” on Wednesday.

“President Trump is a very picturesque and difficult and different type of politician. But I always say that I look at his policies and not at his personality,” Salazar told Tapper.

GOP Rep. Salazar won't criticize Trump calling a woman reporter "piggy" — "President Trump is a very different type of politician. But I always say I look at his policies and not his personality. Nobody is perfect." pic.twitter.com/fTdQNxJaFf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2025

“No one is perfect. Those who are perfect are in heaven,” she added with a straight face.

Trump is well known for calling women derivatives of “pig.” The HuffPost reported that New York Times columnist Gail Collins remembered Trump telling her in 2017 that she had “the face of a pig.”

Trump called former Miss Universe Alicia Machado “Miss Piggy” and he called actress Rosie O’Donnell, who he’s been in a decades-long feud with, a “pig.”