‘Don’t Pull Your Gun!’: Brawl Erupts in North Carolina Food Lion, and One Man Took It Over the Edge for a Turkey

A violent clash erupted at a grocery store in North Carolina that landed one man in the hospital with gunshot wounds after an argument broke out over a turkey.

The shooting happened at a Food Lion grocery store in High Point on Nov. 13, just two weeks before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Storefront sign at Food Lion retail grocery store supermarket shop blue text logo new modern facade in Virginia. (Photo: Getty Images)

High Point police said that they responded to reports of a shooting that evening, and when they got to the store, they found a man who had been shot in the arm.

He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers interviewed witnesses and one of the men involved in the fight, and learned that the shooting stemmed from a dispute one of the customers had with a store employee over a turkey.

When another customer stepped in, both customers began to fight.

Cellphone video obtained by WXII shows two men throwing punches near a checkout line at the front of the store. During the fight, one of the men whips out a gun and aims it at the other man.

Other customers are heard off-camera yelling, “Put the gun down!” “Don’t pull your gun” and “Somebody call the police!”

The fight appears to end as both men walk away from each other, but police said the clash didn’t stop there.

Authorities said one of the men went outside to retrieve a firearm, and when he walked back to the store, the other customer walked out.

They immediately exchanged gunfire outside the store, and one man was shot in the arm.

When police arrived, they interviewed one of the men involved in the gunfight, while the other was taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear what set off the argument over the turkey.

Detectives identified the men as 64-year-old Mark Foye and 55-year-old Antonio Johnson. Johnson was the one who was injured in the shooting.

Both men were charged with going armed to the terror of the public (common law offense) and simple affray.