‘Wow … Looks Different’: Fans Say Michael Phelps Looks Completely Unrecognizable In Shocking New Pics a Decade After His Olympic Run

When athletic swimmer Michael Phelps walked into the Sydney Convention Centre on Nov. 11, jaws dropped for reasons that had nothing to do with his legendary butterfly stroke.

At 40 years old, the Baltimore-born swimming icon proved that retirement looks good on him, even if his new aesthetic has some fans doing a double-take.

The most decorated Olympian of all time showed up to the World Business Forum sporting a salt-and-pepper look that screamed, “I’ve moved on from Speedos.”

Olympian Michael Phelps reveals a new salt-and-pepper look years after stepping back from swimming. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Phelps touched down in Sydney ahead of the two-day conference sporting a salt-and-pepper man bun and a patterned suit, joining an elite roster of thought leaders that included U.S. scholar Amy Edmondson and marketing guru Guy Kawasaki.

The swimming legend was there to deliver talks on leadership, empowerment, and water safety through his Michael Phelps Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping young people feel confident and safe in the pool. But before anyone could focus on his message, they had to process the visual transformation standing before them.

Daily Mail readers immediately weighed in on the swimmer’s evolved appearance.

One person wrote, “My word! How different he is. He’s put his clothes back on,” as another responded, “Who else expected Fat Phelps? He looks great!”

On the contrary, another said, “Wow, he looks different in street clothes.”

The reactions ranged from surprised to supportive, with someone noting, “He looks good to me and he doesn’t need to be aerodynamic anymore, so he can do what he wants with his hair.”

Not everyone was thrilled with every aspect of the new look, as one commenter observed, “Still ripped and chiseled, just 10 years older.”

His ponytail, predictably, became its own topic of discussion, with a fifth comment reading, “He’s pulling off his new look, though I’m not sure about the man bun.”

Michael Phelps arrives in Sydney yesterday ahead of this week’s World Business Forum.

The 40-year-old is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals including 23 golds. pic.twitter.com/wQ709CBRa0 — Anne Tootill (@toot5000) November 11, 2025

A more sarcastic person added, “He is gray and wears glasses and clothes. Just like a normal person. What do you want him to wear his swimsuit out in the street?”

For those who only remember the clean-cut, cap-wearing athlete who dominated Olympic pools, this version of Phelps represents a complete departure.

Known as “the flying fish,” he retired following the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro after making a sensational comeback from initially hanging up his goggles after London 2012. His career spanned five Olympics from 2000 through 2016, competing in Sydney, Athens, Beijing, London, and Rio.

Along the way, he earned 28 Olympic medals in total, with 23 of those being gold.

He holds the record for most Olympic gold medals by any athlete, a staggering 23 victories that set a bar few will ever approach. His dominance wasn’t just about quantity but consistency, competing across five Games, setting and breaking records, and elevating swimming globally.

The convention appearance wasn’t Phelps’ only recent public outing that had people talking.

Just days earlier, the 40-year-old was spotted at a golfing event.

According to Parade, Phelps popped up in Cabo San Lucas on Nov. 5 for the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship, and fans certainly did a double take. The sports icon showed up at El Cardonal at Diamante looking far removed from the clean-cut kid America watched dominate the pool.

However, it was his executive look that had people gobsmacked.

Remembered by many for sporting a skin-tight pair of neoprene swimming shorts during his competitive years, today the millennial has matured, opting to rock a suave patterned suit, complete with a pair of navy trousers and a crisp white shirt instead of the tiny briefs he was known for.

The transformation from pool dominator to business forum speaker might seem dramatic, but Phelps appears entirely unbothered by the attention his new look is generating. The online reaction suggests fans are genuinely happy to see the Olympic legend thriving and comfortable nearly a decade after stepping away from competitive swimming, even if opinions remain split on the manbun.