‘When She Was 6, He Was 37’: Karoline Leavitt’s Bed Photo Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons As Viewers Point Out Something Odd About Her Husband

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has seemingly let the internet dictate her moves after making a shocking change to new photos posted on her Instagram.

Leavitt, 28, has been ridiculed repeatedly over her marriage to Nicolas Riccio, 60, the father of her one-year-old son. Just last month, she was accused of photoshopping a picture of her husband on Halloween, and her new snap also has people questioning if she’s editing for quality or hiding something she doesn’t want the world to see.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 21: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and her husband Nicholas Riccio arrive to the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. The White House said they are expecting thousands of children and adults to participate in the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn, a tradition started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

‘Forgot to Smooth Out His Hands’: Karoline Leavitt’s Family Photo Sparks Suspicion — Fans Say Her Husband’s Face Looks One Age and His Hand Looks Another

The Trump administration spokeswoman shared a snap of Niko playing with Riccio, and the little boy is grabbing a stuffed animal from his father, but only his arm and part of his torso are seen in the picture. Riccio’s head is cropped in the photo, and text over the post reads, “coffee + play time in bed.”

After the picture was shared by The Daily Beast, Leavitt was dragged for cutting her husband’s face out of the picture.

“She had the baby and then got married? Am I reading that correctly? According to the bible, that’s bad, right?” asked one person, while another social media user alleged, “THIS IS AN ARRANGED MARRIAGE. IYKYK.”

cuz he's like 32 years older than her.. 👀 pic.twitter.com/SJs9ZFpzjw — I stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@nomoretrumpery) November 10, 2025

One reader mentioned that Leavitt forgot to crop all of her husband out of the picture, noting, “They always forget the hands.” A few speculated that she was “embarrassed” “her husband was in his 30s when she was born.” Others weren’t amused, calling Leavitt’s move dismissive toward Riccio and their marriage.

“When a person photoshops their husband’s picture and crops him out – that’s not a healthy marriage. It’s also totally disrespectful.”

Yet another person reminded everyone of the age gap, “When she was 6, he was 37.”

The press secretary may have missed a spot. In the Halloween photo Karoline Leavitt shared on Instagram, fans quickly noticed her husband’s hands didn’t quite match his face. The picture, which showed Leavitt posing with her 60-year-old husband and his son, sparked a wave of comments accusing her of editing Riccio’s face.

Social media users roasted the press secretary and her much older husband, saying the photo looked more “AI-generated” than authentic.

Another user accused Leavitt of altering the picture to make her husband appear more youthful as they wrote, “The airbrushing of your hubs face to make him appear younger was the trick.”

One user laughed, “Imagine being so embarrassed of your husband, you photoshop his old wrinkles out. Hahahaha.”

Riccio is a dedicated Trump supporter and real estate developer who married Leavitt in January of this year. Their son was born in July of 2024.

Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary in history. She told podcast host Megyn Kelly that she met her husband in 2022 through a mutual friend while she was running for a New Hampshire congressional seat.

“A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband,” said Leavitt. “I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends. And then we fell in love.”

The new mom also told the podcast host that Riccio was her “best friend,” who has “built a very successful business himself so now he’s fully supportive of me building my success in my career.”