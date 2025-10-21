‘Oh My God!’: 9-1-1 Star Rockmond Dunbar Cries in Court, Apologizes to Family After Losing $100K-an-Episode Job in Bitter Battle with Disney 

Former “9-1-1” star Rockmond Dunbar broke down in court after a catastrophic legal loss against Disney and 20th Television over COVID-19 mandates.

On Friday, Oct. 17, the actor — known for his role as Michael Grant — was visibly distraught after an eight-member federal jury voted unanimously in favor of Disney-owned 20th Television. The defeat marked a devastating blow to Dunbar’s once-thriving career and his lucrative $100,000-per-episode acting contract.

Rockmond Dunbar Exits ‘9-1-1’ After Religious Exemption from COVID-19 Vaccine Was Denied

When the verdict was handed down, Dunbar dropped his head into his hands and cried out, “Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God!” according to Variety, before turning to his wife and children in the gallery. “I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. We’ll be OK.”

Dunbar’s legal battle with the network began in 2021 when “9-1-1” implemented a mandatory vaccination policy for all cast and crew. A member of the Church of Universal Wisdom, Dunbar sought religious and medical exemptions, which were ultimately denied. In November 2021, his character was written off the show with a storyline explaining that he had taken a pilgrimage to Haiti.

The “Soul Food” actor confirmed his departure in a statement to Deadline on Nov. 16, 2021.

Shortly afterward, in February 2022, Dunbar filed a lawsuit claiming that Disney and 20th Television’s decision to remove him and deny his exemption requests amounted to racial discrimination. In court documents, he alleged that non-Black cast members were granted accommodations and allowed to remain on the show, while his own appeals were dismissed without consideration for his religious and personal beliefs.

During the four-day trial, Dunbar testified that he is “not an anti-vaxxer,” but believes the COVID-19 vaccine is “created by man,” “harmful,” and “against God’s teachings.”

“This is a spiritual war. This is a war of evil against good. I stood on the side of good. I stood on the side of God. I stood on the shoulders of God,” he said.

Disney’s legal team, led by Maria Rodriguez of McDermott Will & Schulte, challenged Dunbar’s credibility regarding his medical objections. They presented evidence that the actor takes 37 medications, including synthetic testosterone and anastrozole — substances his own church leader had previously deemed “sacrilegious.”

When confronted with this contradiction, Dunbar admitted, “I’m not perfect,” to which Rodriguez replied, “This is way far from perfect. This isn’t even close.”

Rodriguez also called on Dr. Glenn Braunstein, who debunked Dunbar’s claims about the vaccine, including allegations that it contains “aborted fetal cells,” and remnants of “disease” invisible to the microscope, as well as that the vaccine has “killed” more people than the virus itself.

“Hogwash,” Braunstein said. “It’s a ridiculous concept.”

While Disney leaned heavily on scientific evidence, Dunbar’s arguments were more emotional. He testified that he has struggled to find work since his dismissal.

“I’m underwater. I’ve spent my entire retirement,” he said. “This has taken my life into a hole financially that I will never be able to get out of.”

“Take my cars, my money — I don’t care. You have to leave here with your soul intact,” he added, explaining that God had instructed him not to take the vaccine. “This is my spiritual test and I passed.”

Dunbar stated he was still earning his $100,000-per-episode salary even when his character was off-screen.

“It was a dream job,” he said. “It was like winning the lottery.”

After news of the jury’s decision broke on social media, critics quickly weighed in, expressing that the actor committed the “all-time bag fumble.”

A jury on Friday rejected “9-1-1” actor Rockmond Dunbar‘s claim that he was fired from the show due to his religious conviction against getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Dunbar sued in 2022, alleging that the production failed to accommodate his belief in the tenets of the… pic.twitter.com/sHYT9V66qN — Variety (@Variety) October 18, 2025

“Rockmond DUMBar should’ve kept that mouth shut now he can’t feed his family,” said one Variety follower. Another commented, “Unbelievable fumble. I can’t imagine how sick he feels even as he’s justifying it to himself lol.”

“If I’m making 100K per episode, just inject me with that,” wrote one user in reference to the vaccine. Several others criticized Dunbar as “dumb,” “brainwashed by religion,” and pointed out that his children reportedly have not received any vaccines.

One commenter summarized the backlash.

“I feel like this is an appropriate usage of womp womp, like play stupid games, win stupid prizes! How tf did he believe he’d get away with the religion excuse when he’s on 37 meds including synthetic injections?! People are way too proud of being stupid these days.”

Another said, “He should have won … they just had better lawyers.”

Dunbar’s attorney, Scott Street, defended his client’s stance, arguing that the actor’s decision to walk away from his job underscored the sincerity of his religious beliefs.

“What matters is whether he is true to himself and true to his belief,” Street said. “It doesn’t have to be right. There are plenty of beliefs that are right, wrong, kooky — who cares? What matters is whether you believe them. It’s not up to your employer to question your belief.”

20th Television issued a statement following the verdict. “We are pleased with today’s verdict, which affirms that 20th Television acted fairly and lawfully toward Mr. Dunbar.”

Despite the loss, Dunbar offered a final, resolute statement: “God still won today.”