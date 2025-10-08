‘Humbling the Karens’: Viral Video Shows Black Woman’s Fierce, Unapologetic Clapback on White Shopper Over Racist Remarks

One white woman may have forgotten that 91 percent of the U.S. population uses cell phones with cameras, and most won’t hesitate to hit “record” when confronted with bullying or racism.

A group of Black friends out on a shopping excursion did just that when a heated argument broke out between a Black customer and an older white woman. A TikTok user who goes by “herlusciouslips” posted the clip, which is finding an audience of supporters, as well as a few critics.

A screenshot from a viral video shows a confrontation at Walmart.(Photo: TikTok/herluciouslips)

In the emotional video, a Black woman unleashed her frustration over an alleged racist comment near the checkout aisle of a discount clothing store in Tampa, Florida.

“Go back to where?” she shouted at the white customer, who seemed to smirk throughout the entire outburst. The words that triggered her weren’t recorded, but the Black woman appeared furious and hurt, explaining that she pays the “same taxes” and “works the same jobs,” and deserves basic respect—in her angry and heartbreaking tirade.

“We Black and we try to be f–king nice to you mother–kers and nasty sh-t that comes out of your f–king mouth. Like we don’t pay the same taxes and work the same mother–king jobs.”

The white shopper positioned her cart in between them as a barrier, and with a dismissive wave of her hand, said: “I’m not used to your kind here.”

Undeterred, the Black customer continued yelling, explaining that she has a “real mother–cking” degree and a “real job.” The white woman let out a small laugh.

In a second video, the white woman tells a group of Black shoppers to “just go” before pushing a Black bystander aside as she leaves the store. Commenters are clamoring for the details about what led up to the explosive argument, but “herlusciouslips” has not posted a follow-up.

The videos have gained nearly 2 million views since they were posted in late July, and have attracted both supporters and more than a few trolls, who are adding insult to injury with racist remarks in the comments.

“Why is it always Blacks?” read one rude remark, with another referring to the yelling as “animal behavior.”

However, many support the Black shopper, arguing that times have changed.

“The racists in the comments are saying the yelling isn’t necessary. I deal with racists on the daily and talking to them calmly doesn’t work. They berate you and don’t take you seriously when you’re calm,” wrote one.

“They don’t know this generation!!” exclaimed a young viewer, followed by “Period! Let them know!” Another chimed in, “As a white person, I approve. Humbling the Karens.”

“Oh, she thought she was back in 1950s Mississippi. Times have changed, dear!!!” — a big part of which is the instant reach of viral videos exposing bad behavior.