‘I Want to Survive’: Trump’s Morbid Confession Leaves Viewers Wondering What He Knows About His Own Fate

President Donald Trump is worried about dying, and as usual, he lashed out at Democrats, blaming them for his fears.

Trump revealed his surprisingly morbid concerns during an interview with right-wing media outlet One America News (OAN) and said, over everything else, he hopes to “survive” 2026.

The question from OAN was whether Trump had big plans for next year’s midterms. Traditionally, the party in power in the White House generally loses the midterms, regardless of the popularity of the president.



U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers remarks during a joint news conference in the State Dining Room at the White House on September 29, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo: Getty Images)

But Trump seemed less concerned with keeping control of the House and Senate than with his own mortality.

“Yeah, I have big plans, I want to survive,” Trump said. “You look at what’s going on, it’s crazy. The rhetoric that these crazy Democrats are using is very dangerous; they have made politics very dangerous.”

The President appears worried about either another assassination attempt — there were two last year — or possibly his seemingly failing health.

At 79 years old, he is the oldest person to start a term as president. His persistent health issues in recent months are no secret. He’s had swollen ankles from a chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis, bruises on his hands, and he largely disappeared the last week of August with no on-camera sightings, something extremely unusual for Trump, and amid wide speculation of serious health problems.

Then, when rumors surfaced over Labor Day weekend that he had actually died, he seemed out of touch and confused by questions about the internet rumor when he did reappear, even though he had responded to them on social media.

His long, rambling, and often incoherent speeches are also sparking concern about his mental fitness. At least one Democrat, Rep. Madeleine Dean, said Trump’s recent address to hundreds of the nation’s top military brass shows he is not only “clearly unwell,” but also “incoherent” and extraordinarily dangerous.”

White House officials responded to the “Daily Beast’s” report about Trump’s mortality concerns as they usually do by attacking the media.

“Democrats and fringe-left s–tposters at the Daily Beast have long spouted dangerous rhetoric calling Republicans ‘Nazis’ and ‘fascists’ and emboldened violence against President Trump and his supporters,” White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said accusingly, but she wasn’t finished.

“The Daily Beast should take responsibility for its contributions to an uptick in political violence across the country.”

Social media had no sympathy for Trump’s concern about surviving next year.

“Can’t wait for the day,” X user P. gleefully posted.

Another was delighted with Trump’s concern he might not make it through 2026. “Me too Don, me too…”

This X user was very blunt: “Fck him. Americans need to survive.”

“Hopefully in prison!” this Threads user spat out.

Trump’s concerns with the afterlife are also well known.

A few months ago, he astonishingly expressed concerns that he might not get into heaven when he dies. But he seems to believe that if he can end Russia’s war on Ukraine, he might have a better chance.

“I’m hearing I’m not doing well,” Trump told Fox News in August. “I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. If I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

Also, during the OAN interview, Trump revealed he’s worried Republicans will lose their majorities in Congress.

“The one thing that I worry about is that, if you look over many, many years—I don’t have the numbers—but the person that wins the presidency always seems to lose the midterms,” Trump said. “I don’t know why, it’s crazy. Even presidents that did well, and there have been some.”

Republicans control the House by a razor-thin margin. Losing just a few seats will hand Democrats control again.