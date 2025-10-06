‘Pumping Him Full of Drugs’: Trump’s Strange Text-Only Interview, Mysterious Bruises Reignite Health Rumors Days After Vanishing from Public View

President Donald Trump’s decision to conduct an exclusive interview with CNN’s State of the Union host Jake Tapper entirely by text message set off a fresh wave of speculation Sunday about the health and public visibility of the 79-year-old commander in chief.

Instead of speaking by phone or appearing on camera, Trump texted Q&A responses that were displayed on-screen throughout the broadcast. The president discussed his “hopes for peace” in the Gaza-Israel conflict and pledged “complete obliteration” of Hamas if the terror group refused to release hostages. But the unusual format drew far more attention than his remarks.

On social media, viewers immediately questioned why Trump chose not to appear or call in.

One user wrote: “‘Texted’… ‘Proof of life’?”

Another added, “Hasn’t been seen since Tuesday maybe mention that.”

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers remarks during a joint news conference in the State Dining Room at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Trump’s last confirmed public sighting was earlier in the week.

Vice President JD Vance later posted a photo of Trump and First Lady Melania dining privately with him and his wife on Friday, but the image did little to quiet speculation that Trump was ducking public view amid ongoing health rumors.

Discussion soon spread across online platforms, with some users speculating about potential undisclosed medical treatments.

‘You Can See It’: Social Media Zooms In on Trump’s Jacket Bulge In Viral Photo and Convinces Themselves They’ve Solved His Mysterious Vanishing Act

“So if Trump is getting a treatment every 28 days that’s likely what…prostate/colon cancer or congestive heart failure infusions?” one person wrote on Threads.

Another quipped, “You asked about 28 days. Yea could be his period but no doubt he’s having medical crisis that needs treatment.”

Even a brief video clip of Trump golfing over the weekend failed to calm the rumors.

“How do you know that was from today? Trump couldn’t even do a telephone interview with Jake Tapper and had to resort to doing it by text message which seems to indicate he’s not capable of playing golf today,” one post read. The same user followed up: “CNN announces that Jake Tapper has interviewed Trump about the Gaza deal… The show opens and Tapper says the interview was via text message! What is wrong with Donald Trump so that he is not able to even do a telephone interview?”

Skeptics also questioned CNN’s decision to publish the exchange. “This wasn’t an interview… It was SOMEONE texting Jake Tapper and how does anyone know if it really was Trump.. WTF is wrong with him that he can’t even use a phone to talk. Is he too busy golfing,” one post said. Another added, “Anyone could have answered those questions for him. How does Tapper even ensure that was Trump? That was pathetic.”

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to The Daily Beast.

Trump has not directly addressed ongoing questions about his health beyond acknowledging a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, the cause of his visibly swollen ankles. He has also appeared unsteady at times while walking, including during an August 15 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Concerns about his condition intensified over Labor Day weekend when Trump briefly vanished from sight, with no public appearances, prompting a surge of rumors online — including false claims that he had died.

Over the weekend, The Daily Beast published a close-up photo showing a large bruise on Trump’s right hand, noting that “the president hid his bruise under makeup before stepping out for his first public appearance in days.”

In the comment sections, speculation persisted. “Because he was in Walter Reed getting his monthly treatment, we’re gonna go through this every month. They’re pumping him full of drugs to keep this slug alive until they complete their project 2025. After that, they will have no use for him and they will let him die,” one user wrote.

Adding to the scrutiny, Trump appeared nearly an hour late for his speech at the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration in Virginia on Sunday, leaving sailors and families waiting in silence on the pier at Naval Station Norfolk. The address, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., did not begin until around 4:30 p.m.

Observers joked online that the delay was related to Trump’s use of makeup.

“Cosmetic sessions on face, hand and feet took longer due to furloughed staff,” one post read, referencing the ongoing government shutdown. Another wrote, “Maybe he’s finally learning how to use a beauty blender.”

Trump also drew criticism for holding the event during the shutdown, which has left thousands of federal workers and service members without pay. “I believe, ‘THE SHOW MUST GO ON!’” he wrote Friday night on Truth Social.

When he took the stage, Trump turned what was billed as a commemoration of the Navy’s anniversary into what he himself described as a “rally.” Speaking for nearly an hour, he blamed Democrats for the shutdown and promised military pay raises. “I want you to know that despite the current Democrat induced shutdown, we will get our service members every last penny. Don’t worry about it,” he said.

At one point, Trump tried to prompt the mostly cadet audience to boo former President Barack Obama — referring to him as “Barack Hussein Obama” — but the effort fell flat. He later veered off topic, joking about renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.” “I wouldn’t say that Mexico is thrilled with me,” he said.

The president drew cheers when he warned that America’s enemies would “leave America in peace or be blown up in fire and fury never seen before.” He also criticized U.S. generals for what he called “political correctness,” blaming them for the country’s past failures in Vietnam and Afghanistan.

The speech capped a weekend dominated by questions about Trump’s health, his limited public appearances, and his increasingly unpredictable presentation style. His text-only CNN interview — unprecedented for a sitting president — further deepened the public’s uncertainty about his condition and fueled debate over his transparency as the nation’s oldest commander in chief.

The White House has been preoccupied with controlling the narrative, from memes to health rumors, often responding in ways that raise more questions than answers.

Back in late August, the White House scrambled to silence speculation after sharp-eyed observers noticed a bruise on Trump’s right hand. But instead of relying on the president’s actual physician, officials handed the microphone to Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson — a disgraced former Navy rear admiral whose medical license lapsed years ago.

Jackson, 58, who isn’t part of Trump’s medical team, held the distinction of having served as White House physician for both Barack Obama and Trump during his first term.

In a statement provided to The Daily Beast on Aug. 26, Jackson insisted, “As President Trump’s former personal physician, former Physician to the President, and White House physician for 14 years across three administrations, I can tell you unequivocally: President Donald J. Trump is the healthiest president this nation has ever seen.”

He went further, asserting that he “continues to consult with [Trump’s] current physician and medical team at the White House” and still “spend[s] significant time with the President,” adding that Trump is “mentally and physically sharper than ever before.”

But Jackson’s reemergence raised new questions. Why did the White House sidestep its own medical staff and turn instead to a man demoted by the Navy and barred from practicing medicine outside emergencies?

The situation only grew murkier in early September, when a photo appeared online showing what looked like a small bulge under Trump’s shirt, on the right side of his torso. The image sparked speculation that the president might be wearing a ventricular assist device — a medical apparatus used to help a weakened heart pump blood more efficiently.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the device supports circulation from the lower chambers of the heart to the rest of the body. When attached to the left ventricle — the heart’s main pumping chamber — it’s referred to as a left ventricle assist device, or LVAD.

Previous administrations have gone to great lengths to conceal the president’s health problems from the public. John F. Kennedy’s team hid his Addison’s disease and chronic back issues, while Franklin D. Roosevelt’s paralysis was largely kept from public view through careful staging and limited press access. Even Ronald Reagan’s aides were accused of minimizing the seriousness of his cancer surgery in 1985. The tradition of secrecy, rooted in the belief that publicizing a president’s frailty could project weakness to allies and adversaries alike, continues to cast a shadow over Trump’s second term.