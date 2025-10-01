‘Come here! Little Boy!’: White Woman Harasses Black Man and Follows Him Through Virginia Park Falsely Accusing Him of Carrying a Gun

A case of mistaken identity turned into a very scary situation for one Black man enjoying the great outdoors. In a concerning video posted to TikTok on Sept. 29, an aggressive middle-aged white woman followed a young Virginia man down a pathway in a quiet wooded area of a public park. She proceeded to harass him and spew wild accusations while appearing disoriented.

As her footsteps quickened, she eventually caught up to the man on a footbridge, where a face-to-face confrontation took place. Clearly struggling to contain her rage, she accused the man of carrying a gun in his waistband and “f-cking with people on our block.”

A Virginia woman followed a man in a park and accused him of carrying a gun. (Photo: TikTok/bleedz999)

“Don’t play with me,” she yelled before commanding him to “Come here!” and referring to him as a “little boy.”

“Please stop,” he pleaded while continuing to film her, clearly confused and shaken by what was happening. The woman seemingly believed he had threatened a mother and daughter in a crosswalk at some point. “It doesn’t matter when! A mother and a daughter! And you showed up in your waistband. No, sir! We don’t do that here,” she shouted, somewhat unintelligibly.

“For all the people saying I should’ve dim sum, I’m 6’3” 190 in an entirely white neighborhood. I would’ve been the aggressor. Things might’ve been worse for me,” he wrote in the comments of the video, which has amassed nearly 70,000 views in 24 hours.

As he walked backward for yards down the isolated pathway, the baseless accusations flew. She claimed he was armed and dangerous, that he had pulled guns on several other people, and talked in an “out the mouth kind of way.” His calm protesting did nothing to deter the woman, who appeared more aggressive with each step. “You better back the f-ck up,” she told him at one point, demanding to see his gun. “Show me that sh-t, bro’.”

When they finally reached a clearing where a kids’ baseball game was in progress, the woman’s tone suddenly changed. “We should probably call the police,” she said relatively calmly. Despite the man calling out for help, stating she was “racially discriminating [against] me,” no one came to his defense, and the woman’s relentless harassment continued. “I got you, bro’. … He has you, he has you on video in our neighborhood,” she said, referring to a bystander.

“She obviously thinks all Blacks look alike,” someone observed in the comments, to which another TikTok user responded, “she could have said anything happened down the trail while you weren’t recording,” concluding with the warning: “record, don’t engage.”

Many people pointed out how absurd it was to aggressively approach someone who supposedly has a gun. “She saw a gun, but walked up on him in an isolated forest. The fatigue,” wrote one. “This is so exhausting and dangerous,” agreed another.

“No she didn’t see a gun. She heard about someone with a gun and thinks it’s him. The first Black person she sees prolly.”

When commenters clamored for a follow-up, the man who goes by bleedz999 on social media said he found her husband and challenged him to a fight. “Well I wasn’t gon do nun to her cause she was a woman. But I asked her man if he wanted to fight. He said, nah, she felt embarrassed nd left.”