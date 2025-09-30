‘She’s an Absolute Idiot!’: Karoline Leavitt Blatantly Leaves Out Key Detail on Michigan Shooter That Destroys Trump’s Spin—Then Ignores His Political Ties

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is showing her ignorance once again and conveniently sidestepping the elephant in the room after Sunday’s deadly attack on a Mormon church in Michigan by a Trump supporter.

A rabid anti-Mormon U.S. military veteran is accused of killing four people and injuring as many as eight others after ramming his truck into a church in Grand Blanc, which is north of Detroit, and opening fire on congregants.

White Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt visits Fox News to discuss updates on Michigan church shooter but manages to miss several key details in the process. (Credit: Fox News Video Screengrab)

Investigators have not confirmed a motive in the attack but have said former Marine Thomas Jacob Sanford, who was killed at the scene in a shootout with police, did not like Mormons, at least according to Leavitt.

“From what I understand, based on my conversations with the FBI director, all they know right now is that this was an individual who hated people of the Mormon faith,” she said during an interview Monday morning on “Fox & Friends.”

Fox News and Karoline Leavitt working hard to link yesterday's Michigan shooter to the left but can't find a connection. Oops! pic.twitter.com/96AeDx7QBD — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 29, 2025

“They are trying to understand more about this, how premeditated it was, how much planning went into it, whether he left a note. All of those questions are yet to be answered, but certainly will be answered by the FBI,” she continued, before referencing a social media post from President Donald Trump after the shooting.

“As the President rightfully put in his Truth Social yesterday, this appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians, and the Trump administration is fully committed to not only investigating these crimes, but prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law, but also working very hard to prevent them and to see if there’s red flags,” she added.

‘It’s Recorded!’: Social Media Erupts After Karoline Leavitt Blatantly Denies What’s on Video to Protect Trump—and Viewers Say Her Lies Are Too Much

Social media wasted no time in calling her out, “She’s an absolute idiot.”

“KaroLYIN opened her mouth again,” another pointed out.

“The guy was a full blown MAGAt and most of MAGA doesn’t view Mormons as Christian. They believe its a cult,” another remarked.

“What a pathetic empty person she is. When she’s alone and looks in the mirror, how does she meet her own reflection,” Threads user Dale Wilbur commented.

And plenty of people confronted the elephant in the room, “Funny how Mormons are suddenly accepted as Christians when MAGA can used their deaths for political propaganda.”

While Mormons generally consider themselves Christians, they also believe there are many gods, that Jesus was also a God and that humans can become Gods. They are basically polytheistic whereas Christians are monotheistic and believe there’s only one God that exists in the form of three persons, the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.

The debate over Mormon versus Christian has raged for decades, and it’s far from over.

Another glaring detail Leavitt missed was that Sanford wasn’t some ideological soldier targeting Christians broadly, despite what Trump believes.

Friends and acquaintances told The New York Times his rage stemmed from a decade-old breakup with a Mormon woman he had fallen in love with in Utah.

The painful end of that relationship left him in “rough shape” and fueled an obsessive grudge against the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He repeatedly ranted that “Mormons are the Antichrist” — even disrupting a best friend’s wedding with tirades about them, and as recently as last week unloading on a canvassing politician about his ex and the church’s demands.

“He wasn’t so sure that he wanted to become a member of the church,” said a woman who rented a room to Sanford. “But he really wanted to be with this woman.”

CBS News reported that a local politician in Grand Blanc had a conversation with Sanford just last week where he ranted about how the church’s members “believe they’re above Jesus,” local candidate Kris Johns described.

Yet another elephant in the room that Leavitt conveniently glossed over was the alleged shooter was a Trump supporter. He’s pictured wearing a Trump T-shirt with the slogan “Make Liberals Cry Again” in a photo that went viral after the shooting.

Trumpisti.



"Social media posts suggest Sanford is a staunch Trump supporter. In one photo, he wears a shirt reading “Make Liberals Cry Again” and “Re-elect Trump 2020.” pic.twitter.com/DE0SJzgSxo — Bastet 👣🐾🍂 (@Bastetboom) September 29, 2025

But Leavitt neatly side-stepped any mention of that in her spiel on Fox, saying only that he “hated people of Mormon faith.”

The 40-year-old Sanford served in the Marine Corps from 2004 to 2008 and was deployed to Fallujah, Iraq, in 2007 where he specialized in repairing and maintaining military vehicles.