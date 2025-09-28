‘I Should Have Thrown In the Towel’: Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan Says He Almost Gave Up Years After Jada Pinkett Smith’s Life-Changing Advice

Renowned “Dog Whisperer” Cesar Millan has had countless unique challenges on his hit show “Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog.” With every dog or puppy he trains, he encounters hurdles that test his skills and judgment.

Better known as the “Dog Whisperer,” Millan faces his most challenging pup yet in the latest season of his show with an adorable 6-year-old boxer named Brunello.

Brunello appeared on an episode of his show that aired back in August 2024 for season 5. Millan recently told Men’s Journal that the dog was born with a neurological problem, as well as being born deaf and blind. He was even worried that Brunello would have to be re-homed after he met him and his mom.

‘You Need to Speak English’: Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan Claims Jada Pinkett Smith Helped Launch His Career In Resurfaced Clip

“Normally, I work with dogs that have psychological problems, right? But when you work with a dog that was born with a neurological problem, and on top of that, he’s blind and deaf, he became aggressive,” Millan said in the Sept. 27th article. “Without a doubt, that’s a dog that I should have thrown the towel, but I didn’t.”

He also mentioned that Brunello’s mom hesitated to start dating, hinting that her pup might complicate any new relationship.

“She couldn’t date,” Millan continued. “She was afraid that Brunello would attack the guy.”

Cesar Millan, the “Dog Whisperer,” reflects n his most challenging dog yet from “Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog.” (Photo: YouTube/@CesarMillanOfficial)

In a clip of the show’s trailer, Millan says, “So, how can you change the mind of a dog when he can’t see you? He can’t hear you?”

“He has not been able to trust the world around him,” he continued. “Or, his pet mom to lead him through it. … My biggest challenge.”

However, after working with Brunello for three months, he made so much progress that his mom’s life had “completely changed” after Brunello was able to master a “happy-go-lucky” personality.

“She learned a lot about herself,” said Millan.

“This has been the greatest and most rewarding rehab of my life,” added the trainer, who has rehabbed thousands of dogs over the last two decades. “It touches your spirit.”

Fans commented after the clip was shared on YouTube, including one who said, “Blind and deaf dog…still infinitely more useful than a cat.”

“This is just beautiful. You are a special person, Cesar,” wrote one. “Made me cry. So many dogs beaten, even by owners that can’t train them properly. Cesar is amazing,” added another. “So many wannabes that challenge lord Cesar’s ways. Don’t care – Cesar is just the best,” noted a third.

Millan made a life-changing decision to move from Mexico to the U.S. in 1990. The famous trainer often shares the story of how Jada Pinkett Smith’s advice for him to learn English after sharing with her his plans to have a TV show to teach others about his magic skills to train nearly any dog.

His love for training dogs propelled his career to show business, as he’s worked with celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Brady.