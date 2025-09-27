‘You Got Rid of Them!’: Actress Alyssa Milano Turns Heads With Drastic New Body Reveal, Leaving Fans Stunned

“Charmed” actress Alyssa Milano signaled she’s stepping into a new chapter, revealing on Instagram that she recently made changes to her body after years of living with enhancements.

Milano shared a picture of herself wearing a hospital gown before the procedure on Instagram on Sept. 24. She hinted that the decision was about more than just appearance, describing it as a step toward reclaiming her health and confidence.

Actress Alyssa Milano reveals she underwent drastic procedure to reverse her look. (Photo credit: @milano_alyssa/Instagram)

The video revealed that Milano recently had her breast implants removed by plastic surgeon, Dr. Tim Neavin, in Beverly Hills, California. In her post’s caption, she suggested that the choice was also tied to how her body has long been treated as something for others to judge.

‘She Obviously Has Implants’: Eva Longoria Heats Up the Internet with Bikini Pics That Have Fans Zooming In

“Today I’m releasing those false narratives, the parts of me that were never actually parts of me,” she wrote. “I’m letting go of the body … that I believed was necessary for me to be attractive; to be loved; to be successful; to be happy.”

Milano fans left comments and praised her strength underneath her post on Instagram. “You are gorgeous and always will be. Never doubt that!”

After the news was shared on X, several users weighed in with snarky comments about other potential changes.

“She says this with filler in her face,” wrote one X user. “She looks so much better without them. Now she’s just gotta lay off the lip filler and botox.”

A third bluntly asked, “Will the filler and Botox go next?”

Alyssa Milano announces she had her breast implants removed. (Photo credit: @milano_alyssa/Instagram)

Milano has been acting since she was a child and appeared in the film “Commando” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and the hit sitcom like “Who’s the Boss?” with Tony Danza. She went on to work in Hollywood as an adult in the TV series “Charmed” and “Melrose Place.”

The “Fear” actress added that she was setting an example for her 11-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, whom she calls Bella. “I hope I am releasing my daughter Bella from ever feeling those same unhealthy demands,” she said.

Milano also shares her 14-year-old son, Milo, with her husband, David Bugliari. She also noted that she understands many women may feel they’ve found beauty and freedom with their enhancements.

“Today I am loved, I am feminine, I am attractive, and I am successful,” she continued, adding that none of that was because she had breast implants. “None of that is because of my implants. I will still be all of those things when I wake up and they are gone. “There is so much and joy in that knowledge and freedom in letting go of what was never me in the first place.”

“Today, I’m my authentic self. Today, I’m free,” she concluded.

Milano reportedly got her enhancements when she was about 20 years old. Some even questioned why she shared the news about the removal online, suggesting Milano’s career had taken a drop over the last two years.

“Haven’t heard anything about this one in a while! The desperation to be back in the headlines is so obvious with this has been. No one cared when you got them, no one cares that you got rid of them!”

According to the Daily Mail, she claimed she felt uncomfortable after an actor 17 years older than her “put his hand under my underwear” during a love scene they were filming together.

The actress also filed lawsuits in 1988 against several websites that shared explicit images of her without her permission. Some of the images were from films she had willingly appeared in, while others involved her face being digitally placed onto other women’s bodies.