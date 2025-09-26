‘How Embarrassing’: Trump’s Failed Vodka Brand Is Back, and Gavin Newsom Just Poured Him a Brutal Shot

There’s nothing like trying to resurrect a failed brand.

Apparently, the Trump family is planning to do just that and why not? With Donald Trump in the Oval Office again, maybe Trump Vodka will do better the second time around. After all, Trump has continued to peddle everything from cryptocurrencies to Bibles since starting his second term in office.

Eric Trump just teased bringing the collapsed brand back with a post on Instagram showing the vodka logo above the words “COMING SOON.”

After days of absorbing California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s masterclass in presidential-style social media mockery, Trump finally fired back with an old nickname for Newsom. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

And California Gov. Gavin Newsom got in on the action, mocking Trump’s post with a hilarious one of his own in grand Trumpian style.

“COMING SOON,” the governor posted in all caps over a picture of a wine bottle labeled Newsom Wine.

‘She Has Hives from … Her Lies’: Karoline Leavitt Visibly Upset, Raises Her Voice After Reporter Shoves Trump’s Words Back In Her Face About the DOJ

“Trump is relaunching his flopped Trump Vodka brand. It never stops,” Patriot Takes said on X.

“Déjà vu,” another X user said above a photo of Trump holding a bottle of snake oil.

Rocky In TX posted a list of all Trump’s failed ventures, including the vodka brand, casinos, magazines, a university, an airline and the New Jersey Generals, among others.

“Trump Vodka is back? Perfect. Nothing says ‘business genius’ like doubling down on your biggest flop. Cheers to consistency, if nothing else,” this X poster observed.

“How embarrassing,” another X user stated.

“Update: Trump Vodka revealed by son from ‘European wheat’ possibly including Ukrainian and Russian wheat!! But Made in America!!” US Homeland Security News posted.

And of course, there’s never an issue concerning Trump on social media where his old buddy Jeffrey Epstein doesn’t come up.

“The strategy behind the relaunch is the hope that when you drink it you forget about the Epstein files,” Hacker replied on X.

Trump and his family have flagrantly ignored ethical concerns, completely blurring the line between conflicts of interest and personal gain and continue to hawk all kinds of merchandise and other business ventures.

Since taking office in January, Trump has sold an incredibly long list of wares, in addition to all the MAGA swag, including Bibles, footwear, fragrances, watches, guitars, digital trading cards, a mobile phone service, and, of course, cryptocurrency.

One overriding ethical concern with all of Trump’s money-making schemes is how he’s muddied the water between his official duties and personal finances.

For example, there’s no public information on his licensing deals for his branded products, which makes it next to impossible to discern the extent of his business ties.

Another big concern as Trump continues profiting off the presidency is that most of the financing is murky, and sales from his brands and businesses go directly into the Trump Organization’s coffers, unlike political campaign funds, which are strictly regulated.

But back to the vodka.

The original Trump Vodka launched in 2005 but was discontinued in 2011 over slumping sales. According to the brand’s Facebook page, the new Trump Vodka will be distilled and bottled in the U.S., instead of overseas like the original brand.

Donald Trump is a famous teetotaler who, according to Newsweek, has claimed he has never had a drink of alcohol, even though he once described his vodka as “a smooth vodka, it’s a great-tasting vodka.”

The original brand of Trump Vodka sold for between $30 and $100, depending on whether you bought the special edition 24-karat gold-leaf label.