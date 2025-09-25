‘Not in Your Pamper!’: Women Waiting in Clinic Deliver Savage Clapback That Leaves Entitled Patient Screaming and Social Media in Stitches

Two women waiting for an appointment at a clinic got applause on social media after delivering an epic comeback to a condescending, belligerent woman.

In a video posted on TikTok, an older white patient was checking in at the receptionist’s desk of a medical office when two fellow patients called her out in a matter-of-fact way for what they said was the woman acting rudely toward the staff.

A woman has a wild outburst at a clinic. (Photo: TikTok/exietyloyal)

The woman filming told her viewers, “We spoke up. She’s entitled, you can tell she’s entitled, with a silver spoon in her mouth.” However, being openly questioned about her behavior only fueled that sense of entitlement, and she lashed out in fury at the women, screaming, “Shut up!” so loudly that it was likely heard all throughout the clinic.

The woman filming the scene responded, “Make me,” to which the white, older woman said, “I’d love to.”

“I wish you would. I would knock you on your ass,” the fellow patient retorted. “In your Pamper.”

Those three last words sent commenters into a tizzy on social media. “Not in your Pampers,” exclaimed one. “This right here! I died when she said that!” another said. “Baby, the Pamper comment sent me into orbit.”

While businesses often cave to rude and demanding customers, this situation played out a little differently. The fuming patient turned to a receptionist to plead her case — or “tattle,” as commenters said — accusing the two women in the waiting area of picking a fight. In the video, she can be seen pointing her finger and saying “blah, blah, blah” whenever they tried to speak up.

“Her name must be Karen,” one of the women could be heard saying.

But in a surprising development, she was immediately handed back her license and sent packing by a staff member, but in the most professional manner possible. “Ma’am,” said the employee, “You can seek another location.”

The woman stood in stunned silence before declaring the entire staff “morons.” Meanwhile, the women filming sounded relieved, saying to the camera, “Thank you. Justice.”

But the woman wasn’t done yet. She screamed out, “F-ck off!” to which the two other patients responded, “You f-ck off. Yo mama.”

From diapers to “yo mama,” commenters couldn’t get enough of the clapbacks in the video, with one declaring, “‘Yo mama,’ will always be the right answer.”

“I’ve watched this too many times just for the ‘In your Pamper.’ That’s a finishing move,” said another. Most were glad the two women spoke up against egregious behavior toward the medical office assistants and other staff.

“Props to all that stood against this angry vintage lady. Love that everyone backed everyone else. Teamwork!”