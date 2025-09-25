‘Let Me Just Ask You a Direct Question’: Abby Phillip Corners GOP Pundit After He Claims Black People Only Get Jobs Because of Racial Quota

A CNN panel discussion shifted into an intense debate over controversial remarks once said by slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk about affirmative action and DEI policies, which he believed would permit unqualified individuals of color to serve in high-ranking positions.

The exchange took place on “CNN NewsNight” during a discussion featuring CNN anchor Abby Phillip, Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), Democratic strategist Xochitl Hinojosa, Republican strategist Brad Reed, and Hogan Gidley, the former deputy White House press secretary during President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

The initial topic at play was about a ceremonial resolution that recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives to honor the life of Charlie Kirk following his assassination in Utah.

CNN Host Abby Phillip and Republican strategist Brad Reed face off on CNN’s NewsNight With Abby Phillip. (Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Carl Gibson)

When Reed asked Clyburn why he did not sign his name on the measure, Clyburn addressed some of Kirk’s former comments about civil rights leaders and the racially charged viewpoints he espoused.

“When I turn on my TV and I see someone telling me what an awful person Martin Luther King Jr. was, when I see somebody telling me, ‘if I get on an airplane and there’s a Black pilot, I begin to wonder, is he qualified?’ What does that mean?” Clyburn said. “Those are the words that came out of his mouth.”

Gidley pushed back.

“Charlie Kirk was very clear: If these companies openly say that they have to somehow fill a quota of people, whether it be a race or gender — not based on merit, but based on their race or gender — the obvious should be clear to everyone, which is, is that person then qualified?” Gidley said.

Phillip disputed Gidley’s suggestion, spurring a fierce exchange about diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives that right-wing critics have contested at length as discriminatory.

“You’re suggesting that the standard for people of color filling these roles is lower,” Phillip argued while Gidley protested. “You said that they are only getting these jobs because of their race and gender, and not because they are qualified. Are they qualified or not? … Is a pilot sitting on an airplane, flying a plane — whether he’s Black or white or a woman or gay or lesbian — if they are sitting in that seat and they meet the FAA requirements to be in that seat, are they qualified?”

“If they are qualified, I sure hope so,” Gidley responded.

The former Trump staffer added that if the sole criterion is race or gender, it raises concerns about whether a potential hire is truly qualified for a role, exemplifying President Joe Biden’s decision to appoint the first-ever Black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to the Supreme Court.

Phillip pointed to the hypocrisy behind that example, reminding Gidley that he served with Trump when the president announced that he would be appointing a woman to the Supreme Court, then nominated Amy Coney Barrett.

Phillip: “Is [Barrett] not qualified?”

Gidley: “She’s extremely qualified.”

Phillip: “OK. So, why is she qualified, but Ketanji Brown Jackson is not?”

Gidley: “He talked about the qualification as well. What I’m saying is, in that clear directive from Joe Biden, in the clear directive from those companies, they’re saying we are filling the quota.”

Phillip also name-dropped Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, directly asking Gidley whether he and Jackson, a Black man and woman, were qualified for their roles.

Phillip: “Are they qualified or not?”

Gidley: “It depends on their qualification.”

Phillip: “It wasn’t a quota or not?”

Gidley: “It’s always a quota when you base it on race or gender.”

Phillip then asked Gidley about “DEI quotas.”

Phillip: “Let me just ask you a direct question.”

Gidley: “It’s the ultimate meritocracy.”

Phillip: “Is it OK for Donald Trump to have DEI quotas or not?”

Gidley: “It’s not OK for anyone to have DEI quotas.”

Phillip: “So then, why did he have a DEI quota, by your definition, for Amy Coney Barrett?”

Gidley: “He didn’t. He said that was one of the selections. People said he should fill it with a woman.”

Phillip: “He — OK. He said he was going to fill it with a woman, and he did.”

Clips of the discussion went viral online and drew numerous reactions from viewers.

“America has never been a meritocracy. For hundreds of years, white men were the only people who were allowed to hold certain jobs — solely because of their identity. Women and people of color were automatically excluded, no matter how talented or qualified they were,” one Threads user wrote.

“Ask the right question. So you are saying that being white and male and Christian are the only qualifications? Anything else is DEI?” another comment read.

Watch the full discussion below: