‘Like the Drunk Uncle’: Trump Visibly Upset Over Teleprompter Meltdown Forgot He Once Wanted Them Outlawed, Then Dragged the UN for Not Bowing to Him

President Donald Trump’s address to the United Nations on Sept. 23 was supposed to mark a moment of strength on the world stage. Instead, it quickly unraveled into a spectacle of grievances, exaggerations, and outright fabrications that drew laughter from delegates and sparked ridicule online.

Speaking for nearly an hour at the U.N.’s 80th anniversary session in New York, Trump opened by venting about a malfunctioning teleprompter and a stalled escalator. He then drifted into his now-familiar routine of grievance politics, crowing about imaginary achievements — including falsely claiming he had ended “seven wars” with no help from the international body.

“I don’t mind making this speech without a teleprompter because the teleprompter is not working,” he began.

But he really did mind. “I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble,” Trump warned as the audience laughed at him.

Later in his 57-minute-long speech, he complained about the teleprompter again and about the escaltor malfunction.

“All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle … these are the two things I got from the United Nations, a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter. Thank you very much,” Trump grumbled.

“OH SH#T: A visibly upset Trump says his teleprompter isn’t working as the UN delegation erupts in laughter,” calltoactivism posted on Threads.

I’m old enough to remember every MAGA bottom feeder telling me that Trump is BIGLY smart and he doesn’t need a teleprompter like old and decrepit Biden did. https://t.co/rUd0UzUJEL — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) September 23, 2025

“The look on his face when they all laughed is priceless. We all know how much he hates being laughed at,” one person wrote.

While Trump sulked about the UN teleprompter, viewers immediately recalled his years of mocking rivals for needing one.

“I thought he didn’t NEED a teleprompter. He made fun of Biden for using one,” one critic said. Another piled on, “I’m old enough to remember the criticism of Obama and Biden for using a teleprompter.”

In 2016 Trump said, “Maybe when you run, you shouldn’t be allowed to use a teleprompter. We should outlaw them.” Again during his 2020 campaign, he mocked Biden for “squinting at the prompter” even while standing in front of one himself. In a 2021 Fox News interview, Trump even called Biden’s reliance on the tool “so sad for our country,” according to Newsweek.

“I believe it was Donald J. Trump who said that only incompetent losers like Biden needed to use a teleprompter. Or AUTOPEN. Of course he uses both,” one user wrote.

But probably one of the most embarrassing moments for Americans came when Trump starting crowing again about brokering peace deals between countries, especially when there wasn’t even a conflict between a couple of them in the first place.

“I ended seven wars, and in all cases, they were raging, with countless, thousands of people being killed,” Trump boasted. “No president or prime minister has ever done anything close to that, and I did it in just seven months.” And to top it off, the UN offered him no help and not so much as a “thank you.”

What a whiny baby https://t.co/luSgWg0HXk — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 23, 2025

First of all, the wars Trump promised to end while running for president last year are still raging. He promised to end the war between Russia and Ukraine on his first day in office. Russia is still bombing Ukraine. Palestinians are starving in Gaza and there’s no ceasefire on the horizon between Israel and Hamas.

“What a whiny baby,” MeidasTouch posted on social media.

“It’s true. Nobody else could’ve ended them, because they only exist in his mind,” X user Michael S. Andersen declared.

“Like the drunk Uncle at his niece’s wedding who found a microphone,” X user Karl Koch joked about Trump’s messy boastful speech.

The President keeps insisting he’s ended the fight between Israel and Iran; the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda; Cambodia and Thailand; India and Pakistan; Serbia and Kosovo; Egypt and Ethiopia; and between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Foreign policy experts said Trump deserves some credit for recent peace agreements in several conflicts. They cited conflicts between Cambodia and Thailand, Israel and Iran — a conflict the United States actually participated in — and India and Pakistan, although India disputes Trump’s involvement, PolitiFact reported.

But the peace agreement between the DRC and Rwanda is temporary and shaky. There is no deal between Egypt and Ethiopia, nor was there armed conflict between the two. And there’s no evidence that Trump was involved with Kosovo and Serbia or that the two nations were even about to engage in a conflict.