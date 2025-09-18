‘You Don’t Know James Earl Jones?’: Fans in Disbelief as ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Fail to Name Legendary Actor During ‘Sesame Street’ Game

Snapple facts and almanac deep dives could not prepare “Jeopardy!” contestants for the unexpected prompt that left them stumped.

During the Sept. 15 episode, challengers Ryan Sharpe, Kelsi Tyler, and previous winner Paolo Pasco left viewers stunned when they were unable to recognize one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood history: James Earl Jones.

Late actor James Earl Jones. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File Archives)

The late actor passed away nearly a year but his legacy and impact will never be forgotten.

“Jeopardy” players were tackling the “Sesame Street” category when they came across a $400 clue read by Oscar the Grouch. The grumpy muppet said, “Throughout the years, lots of people have stopped by ‘Sesame Street,’ like Alex Trebek and Ken Jennings.”

The trashcan dweller continued, “Why can’t they leave a grouch alone? But the very first was this guy, who recited the alphabet for us,” as a black and white photo of a tall, bald, and debonair man wearing black-framed glasses appeared on the screen.

Old photo of James Earl Jones was used during a recent episode of “Jeopardy.” (Photos by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File Archives)

The clock wound down as not a single buzzer was clicked. Host and famed “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings announced, “That’s James Earl Jones.” The acting veteran first appeared on the educational program in 1969. Along with the ABCs, he counted to 10 for the segment that aired in season 1, episode 2.

The final clue for $200 required the contestants to identify Elmo’s arch nemesis, his pal Zoe’s pet rock, Rocco. Tyler nabbed the easy money with her correct guess.

Never seen him young before https://t.co/cqiTpccaBs — Not The Homie (@DelivKnox) September 10, 2024

“Sesame Street” fans have since swarmed comment sections with disgust over the slight of Jones.

“Do they not watch movies? How did they not know James Earl Jones??? read one reaction. A second viewer commented, “So excuse me, you know Rocco The Rock but you don’t know James Earl Jones?I weep.”

A third person suggested Jones’ appearance lacked familiarity. That individual wrote, “The fact that Jones was young and bald in the image may have thrown them off, haha.” A fourth fan remarked, “He was so incredibly iconic on screen and vocally…very shocked by this.”

The Academy Award winner passed away in September 2024. He was 93 years old. His decades-spanning career includes roles on stage and the big screen. Among his most praised projects were his voice acting as Mufasa in “The Lion King” and as Darth Vader in “Star Wars.”