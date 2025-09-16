‘Not Surprised’: HGTV Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Glamorous Image Cracks as Report Claims Fame Has Them Wearing on ‘Each Other’s Nerves’

HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are known as the golden couple of home renovations, but now a tabloid is claiming there may be some cracks in their foundation.

A purported source close to the couple claims the two are struggling with public scrutiny as both their business decisions and personal lives are drawing increasing attention.

The insider supposedly told RadarOnline that the tension between the Gaines couple stems from their struggle to balance the public’s expectations with their business and faith.

“They have always struggled with the line between business and personal relationships,” the source said, describing how the couple’s genuine, loving chemistry is feeling the strain of being in the public eye.

“They wear on each other’s nerves, and sometimes that bubbles over. They get very cold towards each other. They don’t have poker faces. I’ve seen that firsthand,” the source continued.

The Waco, Texas-based house flippers became household names with their HGTV show series “Fixer Upper.” After marrying in 2003, they opened their first business ventures together: a home goods store, Magnolia Market, and a real estate company, Magnolia Realty. At the time, Chip was also managing a large landscaping operation and flipping homes.

The “Fixer Upper” pilot aired on HGTV in 2013 and drew almost 2 million viewers. From 2013 to 2018, America fell in love with the Gaines and their family-first lifestyle, which included their five children: Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and Crew. Viewers tuned in weekly to watch the duo transform homes and enjoy their personalities, which were the perfect blend of fun-loving and professional.

Their popularity continued to grow, and in 2019, the two launched their own network, the DIY Network, which was eventually rebranded as the Magnolia Network in 2023.

With an estimated net worth of $50 million, large brand partnerships, and several other business ventures to their name, the Gaineses have undoubtedly traded family dinners for strategy sessions, and their union may be feeling the brunt of it.

But it’s unclear if divorce is on the table, though the couple did once reveal if they ever considered separating years ago.

“One thing that I would say is our superpower is that Jo and I are not quitters. I mean, throwing in the towel is not something that honestly ever even comes to mind,” said Chip during a 2021 interview with Access Hollywood. “I would say that that happened pretty early in our relationship, where we just thought it’s interesting that divorce or leaving one another is not really an option.”

Chip admitted at the time, “Things have definitely been challenging. We’re not perfect and we have issues and trials and errors just like anybody,” later adding, “Relationally we’re in it for forever.”

Still longtime supporters of the couple are not that surprised by these allegations.

“To me she is a little more aggressive in what she wants to do, where he is more layed back!” wrote one person on Facebook.

Another said, “Not surprised of marital problems. I’ve watched show for many years. They have made more than a few bad business decisions. I’m sure it’s easy to blame the other person. Joanne is the brains of the show. I just wish she would stay with decorating and design. He thinks he’s a comedienne, if he is, his humor isn’t funny to me.”

They continued, “She will be fine without him. Hate to see a bunch of kids in a broken home. I also believe Joanne is very unhappy. She tolerates Chip on front of the camera. Good luck to both. Marriage sure ain’t easy.”

While their signature shiplap wall renovations became a favorite among millennial DIY enthusiasts, their efforts to stay inclusive and diverse have sparked controversy among their more conservative fans. Their latest Magnolia Network original series, “Back to the Frontier,” faced backlash from viewers after featuring a same-sex couple with twin sons in the homesteader challenge series.

The casting of Jason Hanna and Joe Riggs ignited a wave of criticism, with conservative Christian viewers questioning the Gaineses’ morals and values and labeling them as hypocrites.

Chip and Joanna were previously praised for subtly weaving their Christian values into their programming. The couple has long been members of Antioch Community Church in Waco. Christian commentators have since criticized the casting choice as evidence of what they called a “quiet drift” from the church.

Chip defended the couple and their casting decision through a post on X.

“Talk, ask questions, listen.. maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture,” Chip wrote, calling out closed-minded conservatives.

He continued, “Judge 1st, understand later/never. It’s a sad sunday when ‘non believers’ have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian.”