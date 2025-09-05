‘Yikes’: WWE Superstar John Cena Seen Hunched Over In France as Fans Notice He Can ‘Hardly Walk’

WWE legend John Cena’s ongoing professional wrestling retirement tour seems to be taking a toll on his 48-year-old body.

Footage of the record-breaking, 17-time world champion interacting with excited WWE enthusiasts outside a French hotel made its way to the internet.

In the clip, Cena is seen slowly exiting a van. The “Peacemaker” actor then appears to walk with his back slightly hunched over as he retrieves his luggage from the trunk of the vehicle.

John Cena has fans worried about his health following footage of the 17-time WWE world champion struggling to walk. (Photo credit: WWE/YouTube)

Social media users noticed Cena appeared to be dealing with noticeable aches during his visit to France. For instance, an Instagram user asked, “Is he ok? He looks [like] he’s in pain.”

“What’s up, champion? I’m so sorry,” a Cena supporter proclaimed, trying to atone for an unnamed wrong against the superfamous celebrity.

“Bless him, he can hardly walk,” another concerned person expressed on the platform. One commenter in the replies theorized, “I know that walk. Probably a bad back. Yikes.”

The photo-seekers surrounding the two-time Royal Rumble winner in the video caught heat, too. Someone chastised them by commenting, “Dude can’t walk [and] people wanna take pictures.”

In contrast, Cena earned praise when a different poster wrote, “Clearly in some physical discomfort, but still takes some time to take photos with fans. John Cena is a classy guy.”

Cena, 48, traveled to Nanterre, France, to take on social media influencer-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul at the Clash in Paris livestreamed event on Aug. 31.

After pinning the 30-year-old Paul in a 26-minute match inside the Paris La Défense Arena on Sunday, Cena is expected to wrestle at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza show on Sept. 20.

Wrestlepalooza will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. WWE’s next main roster Premium Live Event will be the first to stream on ESPN’s direct-to-consumer service.

Cena formally announced his plans to retire during a surprise appearance at the 2024 Money in the Bank event in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on July 6.

The 2012 Money in the Bank contract holder told the rowdy Canadian crowd and the home viewers around the world that 2025 would be his final year as an in-ring wrestler.

“Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE,” Cena said while standing in the middle of the ring, as the audience gasped in shock. He added, “This farewell does not end tonight. It is filled with opportunity.”

Cena went on to defeat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of 2025’s WrestleMania 41 on April 20, giving him his 17th professional wrestling world title. He broke the all-time record of world championship wins he previously held with Ric Flair.

While Cena’s wrestling career is coming to an end in December 2025, the Massachusetts-bred sports entertainer’s acting career continues to flourish.

Season two of “Peacemaker” premiered on August 21. HBO Max’s James Gunn-created superhero television series is centered around Cena’s character.

Cena debuted as Christopher “Peacemaker” Smith in 2021’s “The Suicide Squad” movie, which was directed by Gunn. He also made a cameo as the antihero in the 2025 “Superman” film.

Moviegoers can expect to see Cena return to the big screen in 2026 as part of the cast for the “Matchbox” action-adventure comedy. Netflix also tapped the six-time WrestleMania headliner for the streamer’s forthcoming “Little Brother” motion picture.