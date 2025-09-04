‘Sick’: Fans Blast ‘X-Files’ Star David Duchovny After News Breaks He Secretly Married His Girlfriend, Who’s ‘Young Enough to Be His Daughter’ 

Former “X-Files” star David Duchovny, 65, secretly wed his longtime girlfriend in February.

The actor, who played Fox Mulder for 11 seasons on the show, confirmed the big news that he and Monique Pendleberry, 31, are officially married during an appearance on the “Today with Jenna & Friends” daytime talk show on Sept. 3.

“X-Files” actor David Duchovny confirms secret wedding to a former juicery employee. (Photo: @davidduchovny/Instagram)

“By the way, you got married this year. Congratulations!” stated “Today” guest host Savannah Guthrie near the end of the televised segment. A smiling Duchovny acknowledged as he replied, “Thank you. I did.”

Fellow “Today” presenter Willie Geist also asked Duchovny if his romance with Pendleberry inspired any of the content in his new “About Time” poetry book.

“No,” the Golden Globe Award winner responded. “I was checking the Amazon sales on the way here this morning and it said I was the number one love poet.”

He added, “That’s just such a joke because there is no other love poet out there, so I’m one of one. I screenshotted it just to have that. I just think it’s a nice handle.”

As Duchovny was taking pride in his seventh published work, some internet users were more interested in the 34-age gap between him and his new bride.

“Young enough to be his daughter, no doubt,” one Yahoo reader posted in the website’s comment section. Someone else wondered, “What’s up with all these young [women] hooking up with old dudes?”

An even harsher comment read, “Creepy weirdo began dating her when she was 23 and he was 57.” A third said, “She is just there for his money.”

Duchovny was first romantically linked to Pendleberry in 2017, but the pair have mostly remained out of the public eye over the past eight years.

They initially met at the SunLife Organics juicery in Malibu, California. Pendleberry was said to be an employee at the establishment owned by Duchovny’s friend Khalil Rafati.

According to People, the couple were seen together throughout 2023 and 2024, including at the January 2023 premiere of Duchovny’s “You People” movie and the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.

Duchovny and Pendleberry were also spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena in January 2024. Then in September of that year, the now-newlyweds were photographed in the streets of New York City.

Speculation that Duchovny had privately exchanged vows with Pendleberry went into overdrive in May 2025 when The Daily Mail ran an article claiming a spokesperson confirmed the nuptials did take place.

At the time, Pendleberry was photographed wearing a gold band with a diamond ring while out walking a dog with Duchovny in Malibu. Her husband was seen a silver band on his left hand in the pictures as well.

Previously, Duchovny was married to “Bad Boys” actress Téa Leoni from 1997 to 2014. They separated in 2008 and reunited in 2009 before finally calling it quits in 2011. Leoni and Duchovny are the parents of a 26-year-old daughter named West Duchovny and a 23-year-old son named Kyd Duchovny.

Aside from “The X-Files” and “Californication,” David Duchovny has also appeared in “Ten Year Old Tom” and “The Sympathizer.” Next, he stars in Amazon Prime’s psychological thriller “Malice.” He’s also written novels such as “Holy Cow,” and “Truly Like Lightning,” released full-length music projects, and hosts the “Fail Better” podcast.

