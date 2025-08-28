‘Why the Rent Ain’t Paid?’: Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole Turns Lawsuit Into a Punchline as Fans Push Back with Tough Questions

Slutty Vegan owner Pinky Cole is unbothered after recent headlines revealed that she’s being sued for nearly $90,000.

On Aug. 27, the company used its Instagram platform to throw a jab at the landlord who filed the lawsuit against Cole, over allegations of unpaid rent. The mocking response hints that the entrepreneur isn’t worried despite recently coming back from a financial setback that led to her temporarily losing the company.

Pinky Cole is responding playfully to news about her former Slutty Vegan restaurant is being sued for back rent. (Photos: Pinkycole/Instagram; Sluttyveganatl/Instagram.)

The post featured several slides, each showing a screenshot of a text starting with the same message.

“Big Head..Come buy a burger so we can pay this rent,” it reads. Added at the end were emojis that included a disoriented emoji, eye roll emoji, an emoji smiling with its tongue sticking out and finally a burger emoji.

But in each screenshot, the response was different, suggesting the message was sent out to several people. Every response shown in the texts had a playful tone.

For instance, one person wrote, “Lmaoooooo. I love this level of trolling.”

Someone else who seemed to be an entrepreneur as well texted, “Come get a facial so I can pay this rent.”

The company continued on with the joke in the caption.

“Hey big head. Thank you for checking on us,” Slutty Vegan said. “Lawsuits from old [company] won’t let us be great. But the show MUST go on.”

Fans shared mixed reviews in the comments of The Neighborhood Talk’s post.

One person questioned, “Why the rent ain’t paid though? The food high as hell. Shouldn’t be no late rent fr.”

Someone else with the same sentiments said, “Girl pay your rent. Ain’t nothing cute about not paying rent. That could be someone’s livelihood.”

The lawsuit, which was filed last week by Asana Partners LLC at the Fulton County state court, alleges that Cole failed to make payment for the rent of two of her properties on Edgewood Avenue: Slutty Vegan and The Morning After.

With rent around $40,000 per property and added fees, the landlord is demanding a total of $87,000.

The lawsuit states, “As a result of Tenant’s breach of the Leases for failure to pay rent and other monetary charges due, Landlord has suffered damages in an amount to be proven at trial, but in no event less than the total sum $87,312.65, exclusive of late fees and interest, plus additional rent and other charges that accrue under the Leases at the rate of $13,665.34 per month, subject to regularly scheduled adjustments reflected in the Leases.”

Pinky Cole sold Slutty Vegan to venture capitalist so she wouldn’t have to pay the wage theft lawsuit then sold a lie about “losing” the business. Now she owns it again and still hasn’t paid those people https://t.co/XB4afZstFl — Nia (@_niaspeaks) May 31, 2025

This financial affair is coming at the heels of Cole’s other economic hardship earlier this year. Back in February, Cole gave up ownership of Slutty Vegan after financial distress caused by its corporate overhead reaching $10 million per year, she claimed.

Before the monetary strain occurred, Slutty Vegan started as a food truck in 2018 before it became a $100 million business. It grew rapidly, reportedly opening 14 locations around the nation in Georgia, New York, and Baltimore. But as the monetary issues grew, came the closures of several locations. Now only five are in operation.

To come out of her struggle, Cole gave the company to an assignee, while she worked out a plan to restructure it. By March 28, she bought her company back by doing an assignment for the benefit of creditors.

Now, Cole’s got a new strategy in place for the renovation of her business and she’s calling the strategy “Slutty Vegan 2.0.” She told People there will be “new rules and new intentions” for the franchise with a hard focus on growth and scale.

Giving some insight to what scaling looks like, Cole said, “Global expansion is big for 2.0. We’ve been talking about Dubai and Africa and just really scaling Slutty Vegan beyond the U.S. There’s some great opportunities for other people to get invested in the brand by way of having their own Slutty Vegan, which I’ll be able to share [more about] that in the future.”