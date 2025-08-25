‘I Have an Amazon Shirt On’: White Resident Stops Black Amazon Driver to Question Whether He’s Really In the Neighborhood to Make Deliveries

Two viral videos captured the moments a white resident stopped a Black Amazon delivery driver to question his presence in the neighborhood.

The clips, posted in July by @kavonbooker, racked up nearly 10 million views on TikTok, and show an Amazon worker’s heated interaction with a white man who questioned why he was on private property when the worker maintained he was trying to make a delivery.

“I have an Amazon shirt on,” the driver states.

Man in viral video confronts Amazon driver. (Photo: TikTok/@kavonbooker)

“That doesn’t mean you can come on private property anytime you want to,” the resident claims.

“I’m just here delivering packages. I won’t be here ever again,” the driver says.

“Good,” the resident responds.

When the Amazon driver requests the man to call the police, the man agrees, pulling out his phone and saying he’ll have him “trespassed.”

At one point, the man flaunts that his boss, who lives on the property, is a retired police officer and then calls him to accuse the Amazon driver of trespassing.

In a second clip, the two men are heard speaking with a white Amazon delivery driver who came on the scene to also make deliveries.

The resident downplays the trespassing accusations he aimed at the Black driver earlier, explaining to the white driver that he merely approached the Black driver’s vehicle to inquire about his deliveries.

“That’s none of your business what I got to deliver,” the Black driver asserts.

“You have a job to do,” the white driver tells his colleague.

“Yeah I am, but this man came over here harassing me!” the Black driver says.

When the white resident says he just wanted to ask about the deliveries, the driver scolds him for interfering with his job.

“Just shut your f***ing mouth!” the white resident yells.

“You shut your f***ing mouth!” the Black driver shouts back.

The interaction swiftly ends when the Black driver walks back to his truck to drive off.

The Black driver is seen getting into a Hertz truck while the white Amazon employee is seen in a full Amazon uniform driving an official truck with the e-commerce marketplace’s logo.

It’s typical to see Amazon deliveries made by drivers in full uniform with company vehicles. However, when Amazon launched its Amazon Flex service in 2015, it allowed independent contractors to make deliveries for the company using their own vehicles.

There is no official Amazon uniform for Flex drivers, even though Amazon encourages drivers to wear safety vests. Some drivers will even obtain Amazon vests to use on the job.

Last year, another viral video showed a resident of a gated community stopping an Amazon Flex driver because he doubted whether she was in the neighborhood to make deliveries. The video showed her wearing an official Amazon vest.

In the years since Amazon Flex was launched, some Amazon customers have criticized the absence of a standard uniform policy, saying it makes Flex drivers hard to identify when they arrive without safety vests or Amazon-branded apparel.