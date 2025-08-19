‘Get Your… A– Out!’: Minnesota Man Claiming to be Off-Duty Cop Caught on Viral Video Pulling Gun on Black Shopper In Store, But Ends Up Being the One Detained

A new video is spreading like wildfire on social media showing a confrontation that occurred after an alleged off-duty officer flashed his gun at a Black shopper at Sheel’s Sporting Goods store in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

The Black shopper claimed that the man had been looking him “up and down” in the store, and he “checked him” on the weird behavior — asking if he liked his jacket. This prompted the alleged officer, who was in plainclothes, to brandish a firearm while telling him to “Get the f**k out of here with your b*tch ass.”

Video screenshot shows viral encounter at Scheels in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. (Photos: Instagram/ Atlblackstar)

The clip was initially posted by the account “I Expose Racists and Pedos” on TikTok on Aug. 17, 2025, and exploded with nearly half a million views in less than 24 hours. It’s now circulating online and has been reposted numerous times, including on the official Instagram account of Atlanta Black Star, where readers are sounding off.

“You did exactly what you were supposed to do and I’m so proud of you! Stand your ground, protect yourself, and be smart about it…” stated one. “Stand up for yourself. They think they can say and do whatever to us. Speak up to disrespect every time they do it,” wrote another.

The video started after their initial heated interaction and showed the alleged officer being escorted through the store by an employee. The person filming can be heard demanding to see an officer’s badge or ID while remaining off-camera. However, the accused presented himself as a victim in the clip, stating, “You’re the one who was trying to swing on me. Will you please leave? Why are you still here?”

“Nah, you pointed and you said get your b*tch ass out, I told you I’m not no f**king b*tch, and then I slapped your hand,” admitted the man filming. Not letting the matter go so easily, he continued: “You’re trying to be a smart-ass because you are police. ’Cause you’re police, you get to be a smart ass, you get to be a douchebag, huh?”

As tempers flared, two Sheels employees entered the fray and kept the arguing men apart.

“This man can hold his gun in my face, like he’s security here, like I broke some law, he’s sizing me up,” yelled the man filming.

The video then switched to a view of three police officers standing outside the store’s entrance.

The Black shopper provided details of what happened, which were much more hopeful than what one might expect: The alleged officer was the person who had been detained, confirmed the victim, who believed things would have gone very differently if the tables were turned.

“Now they’re [police are] upstairs talking to him, and I’m just sitting here trying to see what’s going on, to follow up. Cause I know if it was me… since I’m already looked at like a threat, they’d probably be ‘ok, he’s being aggressive, he’s got a gun, let’s take it from him, let’s lock him up.’”

Over on TikTok, opinions are sharply divided, with some saying the man filming should have let it go.

“Holy sh*t, I can’t imagine going through life and wanting to ‘check’/fight anyone who is looking at me,” wrote an observer. Some are skeptical of the entire story, asking for a video proof of the white man pulling a gun, while others wholeheartedly side with the man filming, calling for a “boycott” of Sheels. As one put it, “Black fatigue is real.”