‘Gonna Wear Your A– Out’: White Couple Berates Black Mother, Threatens Her with Umbrella After Allegedly Being Told to Quiet Down In Florida Movie Theater, But She Doesn’t Back Down

Skky Nicole had planned a fun outing to the movies for her daughter and friends, having splurged on tickets and snacks for a 4XD experience at a Regal Theater in Orlando, Florida.

But instead, she was left frustrated and shocked when an older white couple allegedly told the kids to “go to hell,” and later threatened Skky with an umbrella in the lobby.

A woman and a man are caught on cellphone video being aggressive. (Photos: TikTok/@thepiecesof_skky)

In a surprising twist, Skky claimed it was not the four kids who were being disruptive during the movie, but the older woman, who was “shouting and being all loud and belligerent for no apparent reason.”

“At the end of the day, you need to be courteous. You are not at your damn house,” the frustrated mom said in a video that is garnering attention online.

Skky alerted an employee who asked the boisterous woman to pipe down, but the antics escalated, and she began “calling me all kinds of names,” while she and the kids still sat in their seats, said Skky.

When the mom went to the lobby to ask for a refund, the woman saw her opening to retaliate and allegedly told the children to “go to hell and a whole bunch of other stuff,” including aiming flashlights in their faces.

“God be working in mysterious ways, because I’m glad I wasn’t in the theater when she did all that ’cause that sh*t would have went a whole ‘nother way. Honestly, I handled myself very well,” Skky recounted.

In the video, the couple can be seen (and heard) as they are escorted out of the building, with the woman’s loud wailing causing a scene. She suddenly noticed Skky recording, and hit her male companion in the shoulder, apparently nudging him to do something. The man was gripping a straight umbrella.

“I heard her coming down the hallway, so I instantly pulled out my phone just in case some sh*t go left. And it was almost about to. ’Cause, sir, what are you going to do with that umbrella? Going right up yonder, that’s what he’s about to do,” said Skky.

The man made a move toward the mom, but as many commenters noted, he was “stopped dead in his tracks.”

“If you hit me with that umbrella, I’m gonna wear your a– out. I’m gonna wear his a– out. Y’all better get him. He’s gonna meet his maker!” she warned, as other moviegoers watched in anticipation.

“This wasn’t a funny situation at all, but those girls standing there eating popcorn like ‘damn this is better than a movie,’” wrote one commenter on TikTok.

In the end, Regal refunded Skky, however, she said in the comments section of her video that she and the children were also kicked out of the theater.

“If the shoe was on the other foot and that was me, acting the way that they were acting, I would have been walking out of that b**ch in handcuffs, OK? Ya’ll catch my drift? Handcuffs. But of course, they always get the best of the best, need I say more?”