‘I’m Getting It Back Times 10’: A Florida Mom’s Old Facebook Post About Her Son Resurfaces After He Was Arrested In the Shooting Deaths of Her and Her Husband

News about murder charges filed against a Florida teenager accused of murdering his parents is going viral online alongside a resurfaced Facebook post from six years ago that shows the boy’s mother might have been encountering trouble with the teen from the time he was a child.

Trevor Lee was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of his parents, 44-year-old David Lee and 45-year-old Brandi Smith.

Lee and Smith were found dead on Aug. 4 in the bedroom of their home in Middleburg, Florida, which is just outside Jacksonville.

An audio recording capturing the 911 call the 14-year-old placed to local law enforcement and told dispatchers he “just killed his parents,” local news outlets reported. Much of the call is redacted due to the ongoing murder investigation, but there are parts in which Lee says he needs to pray and ask the dispatcher to pray for him.

“Do you pray?” the teen asked the dispatcher.

“Go ahead, I’ll listen to you,” the 911 dispatcher responds.

“Well, I was gonna ask if you could pray for me, ma’am?” the teen asks.

“I’ll definitely be praying for you, son,” the dispatcher responds.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Lee and Smith sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators found several spent shell casings in their bedroom as well as the gun their son reportedly used to shoot them.

🚨 MIDDLEBURG, FL, TRAGEDY 🚨



Just after midnight today, a 14-year-old boy, Trevor Smith, in Middleburg, FL, called 911 from a church to confess to killing his parents. Deputies found David Lee (44) and Brandi Smith (45) dead from gunshot wounds in their home.



Sheriff says the… pic.twitter.com/wCkvxnslDg — Coastal Conservative News (@CoastalCNews) August 4, 2025

After the shooting, the 14-year-old walked a mile down the road to a local church where he called 911. He was taken into custody there.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting stemmed from an argument between the teen and his parents on Sunday night.

“It appears there was some sort of domestic argument last night between Trevor Lee and his parents and that this shooting culminated from that argument,” Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said.

A person who knew the family also called 911, asking dispatchers to send help and telling them that the family “had a good day” earlier that day and “went to the movies.”

After the story came to light, people began sharing it online alongside an old Facebook post that Smith posted in 2019 about her son, asking friends and loved ones to keep them “lifted up in prayer.”

“This lil boy gives me pure hell. Everything I did to my parents I’m getting it back times 10. Yall keep us lifted in prayer.”

This is Brandi Smith-Lee’s social media post from March 18, 2019:



“This lil boy gives me pure hell. Everything I did to my parents I’m getting it back times 10. Yall keep us lifted up in prayer. 👧🏽👩🏽🙏🏽”



She’s the mother to Trevor Lee, who was 8 years old at the time. pic.twitter.com/cvNNL0M4e4 — X Case Files (@XCaseFiles) August 7, 2025

Local law enforcement says they’re looking into the teen’s mental health and school history.

Friends and family members said they were shocked to hear about the killings. Trevor’s cousin told KGNS he was a “good kid” and a “straight-A student.”

“I don’t know what caused him to do it,” James Lewis said. “I guess we’ll never know what caused him to do that because, like I said, he had good parents. So, for him to do that, you know, we don’t know why.”

“He was funny, charismatic. He always brought good energy, good vibes,” Trevor’s best friend, Kyree Bamon, said, adding, “They were probably the best, or one of the best, families I knew.”