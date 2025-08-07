‘Subway Said Don’t Play with Me’: Comedian KevOnStage Calls Out Subway’s New Footlong Nachos, But Their Petty Clapback Pulled Popeyes Into the Food Fight

Subway and Doritos coming together to present $5 Footlong Nachos has everyone talking and may have ignited an online food fight.

The new snack was added to the Subway menu in April 2025. Footlong Nachos contained nacho cheese-flavored chips, Baja Chipotle sauce, jalapeno slices, diced tomatoes, red onion, cheese, and a choice of chicken or steak.

KevOnStage called out Subway for the restaurant’s Footlong Nachos menu item, and the fast-food chain clapped back at the comedian. (Photo credit: @kevonstage/Instagram)

Over the last four months, numerous YouTube reviewers have shared their opinions on the Subway and Doritos collaboration. Content creators on TikToker also uploaded videos evaluating the flavors presented in the item.

X users weighed in on Subway’s decision to offer Footlong Nachos as well. A recent tweet about the product by comedian Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks earned a response from the fast-food restaurant’s official account.

“Subway is selling Footlong Nachos, and I just think it’s about time they wrap it up as a business,” KevOnStage suggested on Aug. 5, 2025. Around two hours later, Subway jokingly fired back, “Since you have your little footlong degree and know everything!”

since you have your little footlong degree and know everything! — Subway® (@SUBWAY) August 5, 2025

The sub sandwich chain’s humorous clapback garnered a lot of attention across different social media platforms. Subway’s reply tweet was reposted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, and commenters voiced their opinions about the Connecticut-based company.

“I love when national brands get ghetto online,” one person wrote in the comment section. Another responder posted, “Lmfaooooo, whoever is running these fast-food socials they deserve a raise for sure!”

Other fans also applauded Subway’s humorous viral marketing effort under KevOnStage’s tweet. For instance, a potential customer expressed, “Subway said don’t play with me, play withcho kids!”

“Aye, them nachos be hitting, I eat them almost every day at work!” a Subway consumer exclaimed. However, the reactions to the idea of the Doritos-inspired Footlong Nachos caught flack too.

“Going to Subway to get some nachos [is] like going to McDonald’s and getting a salad! Makes no damn sense,” read one critical comment. Plus, Popeyes jumped in the conversation by tweeting, “If it’s not $5, we don’t want it.”

Back on Instagram, Fredericks was blamed for possibly starting an online battle between Subway and Popeyes. One woman posted a tongue-in-cheek reply that stated, “@kevonstage has started a fast food war.”

KevOnStage took the intial exchange in stride. The former military kid responded to Subway with five face with tears of joy emojis as his original tweet collected over 7.3 million views and 91,000 likes on X.

In addition, Subway racked up decent numbers. The restaurant’s “little footlong degree” tweet totaled 420,000 views and 38,000 likes. Popeyes pulled in more than 76,000 views and 2,000 likes for the fried chicken chain’s rebuttal.

if it's not $5 we don't want it — Popeyes (@Popeyes) August 5, 2025

After getting called out by Subway for his remarks, KevOnStage chose to provide his own personal feedback on the $5 Footlong Nachos. He filmed the experience and uploaded the video to Instagram.

KevOnStage purchased the Footlong Nachos from a local Subway, but the native Texan was not impressed by what he bought. The “Here’s The Thing” podcaster showed his order to the camera before explaining why he ultimately passed on tasting the food.

“I’m honestly not going to try them. You know how sometimes you look at something and know, ‘This is going to make my stomach hurt.’ I feel like it’s going to make my stomach hurt,” Fredericks told his 2.2 million followers.

He continued, “And I got stuff to do today. I can’t risk it, so never mind.” Dude Wipes seemed to co-sign KevOnStage’s concern by claiming Subway’s Footlong Nachos were “good” for the brand’s “business” of selling disposable towelettes specifically for men.

The Footlong Nachos launched in April with a press release, which included statements from executives with Subway and Doritos parent company PepsiCo.

“Subway’s newest partnership takes everything our fans love about Subway sandwiches – from quality veggies, proteins and tasty toppings – to the next level with the cheesy flavor and iconic crunch of Doritos,” said Paul Fabre, Subway’s Senior Vice President.

Fabre resumed, “Whether you’re in the mood for a snack, pairing them with your favorite sub or sharing with friends, Subway and Doritos are serving up even more flavor in every satisfying bite.”

Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer for PepsiCo, added, “We’re proud to team up with Subway to bring a bold take on the classic nachos experience by combining the bold cheesy crunch of Doritos® Nacho Cheese chips and Subway’s freshly prepared ingredients.”