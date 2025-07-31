‘Has Lost Her Damn Mind’: White Mom Dragged Online for Making Her Black Children Eat Scraps ‘Like Animals’ In Parenting Advice Video

A white mom of biracial triplets faced backlash earlier this year for feeding her daughters scraps of pizza from a food court table at a big box store.

The post has recently surfaced, causing a new wave of shock among parents who are crying out, “This is gross, wtf!” on social media.

Screenshots from a viral video showing a mother feeding her children. (Photos: Instagram/BadparentingTv)

There’s no debate that raising triplets can be both hugely difficult and rewarding, pretty much requiring triple the work. Many moms of multiples have special tricks up their sleeves to navigate the day-to-day challenges, but eating off a public table sans napkins or plates is usually not one of them. Adding fuel to the fire, the unidentified mother posted the clip under the guise of parenting advice.

“My number one hack as a mom of triplets: Food scissors!” she wrote on her video. “They stay in my diaper bag making eating on the go so easy and fast!”

In the clip, her three adorable babies can be seen eagerly gobbling up bits and pieces of a pepperoni pizza slice that the mom had cut with scissors and tossed to them on the bare table, “like animals,” commenters stated. Parenting “hacks” are important, but this proved too much for the moms of social media, who found the whole scene disheartening and, well, disgusting.

“I don’t care if my children throw food plates, forks, spoons, or even the whole table on the floor!! THEY’RE NOT EATING FOOD OFF THE TABLE, ESPECIALLY A PUBLIC ONE SMH,” said one, representing the overall sentiment of hundreds of comments. The original clip, posted by the Instagram account “Bad Parenting TV,” resurfaced on Threads on July 30, accompanied by the caption, “I’m sure she feeds her dogs in bowls.”

“Is this racist? White woman gets a plate, but three little black girls have to eat off the nasty table?” asked another, followed by more outraged comments. “Like, has she lost her damn mind?! And cutting it with scissors! Where tf have those scissors been?!”

Some people came to the mom’s defense, believing she had wiped the table with disinfectant before feeding the children.

“Anyone in here who doesn’t have triplets and is harping on the strategy needs to …” exclaimed one supporter, while others say the situation has nothing to do with race.

Triplets are far less common than twins, making up only about 0.7% of births, and significantly increase the financial strain on parents, making cheap lunch hacks a necessity.

Still, a white mother feeding her Black children this way, and posting it to social media, doesn’t sit right with many.

“Why must their ‘parenting hacks’ always be at the expense of Black children’s dignity?” asked one, adding, “These posts are never funny. Wish they’d stop using Black children as r@ci$t entertainment and monetizing on those clicks.”