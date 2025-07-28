‘My Legs Do Not Work!’: Texas Cops Order Paralyzed Man to ‘Crawl’ Out of Car During Stop Over Bogus Marijuana Claim

In one of the most disturbing videos to surface in recent months, Texas cops ordered a paraplegic out of his car during a minor traffic infraction after claiming to have smelled marijuana, forcing the man to urinate on himself under threat of arrest before releasing him after finding no marijuana in the car.

The incident took place on April 9, but the police body camera video was not posted on YouTube until July 19, showing De Kalb police officers pulling a car over with three occupants over a license plate light that was not illuminated, which is a transportation code violation in Texas.

However, one of the cops decided to escalate the traffic stop by claiming to have smelled marijuana, which gave him probable cause to force everybody out of the car to search it without a warrant.

Jacob Jackson, who is a paraplegic, was forced out of the car during a minor traffic stop in Texas after the cop claimed to have smelled weed, which was never found. (Photo: body camera)

The driver, Jacob Jackson, was unable to exit without help because of his disability and because he was traveling without a wheelchair. And the man in the passenger seat, who is 100 percent blind, was also hesitant to step out onto the side of a road because of his disability.

The woman in the back seat, who appeared to be Jackson’s partner, repeatedly insisted there was no weed in the car, but the cops were insistent they needed everybody out of the car to search it.

During the hour-long detainment, Jackson told the cop he needed to urinate into a catheter, which he needs to do every four hours to avoid complications.

But first, the cop ordered him to stop reaching for the catheter, and once Jackson had it in his hand, the cop threatened to arrest him for indecent exposure if he urinated into the catheter.

Jackson ended up having to urinate in his pants.

Brave and Blind

The male passenger in the car was Dallas Bruce, who runs a TikTok channel called Brave and Blind. Jackson frequently appears on the channel with the two disabled friends, posting videos showing them working together hunting and fishing despite their disabilities.

Jackson also has a TikTok channel where he posts videos showing him overcoming the challenges due to his disability.

The two were featured on a YouTube podcast six months ago, where they discussed how they work together to overcome the challenges produced by their disabilities.

The Brave and Blind TikTok channel has almost 15,000 followers, but the two have not spoken about the incident that took place more than three months ago.

The three friends who live in Arkansas were driving through Texas when they were pulled over for the missing light at 5:49 a.m., according to the timestamp on the video.

Three minutes into the stop, one of the cops who refused to identify himself throughout the video claimed to have smelled marijuana, which is a common tactic police use to search cars without a warrant – whether they actually smell the weed or not, because it is impossible to prove they’re lying in court unless they admit it.

“I’ve been dirtied by you all before, so I really don’t trust you all, honestly,” Bruce told the cop who promised to keep him from walking into traffic.

Bruce then stepped out, and the cop frisked him and walked him to his patrol car.

‘You are a F-king Tyrant’

After Bruce stepped out of the car, the cop then walked to the driver’s side to order Jackson out of the car. But Jackson did not have a wheelchair because the car was filled with items in the backseat and trunk, leaving no more room for it.

“I do not have a f-cking wheelchair, you idiot,” Jackson said. “My legs do not work.”

“You’re going to lose your job. What is your badge number?”

“I asked you three times to identify yourself, and you have not. You are a f_cking tyrant. What is your badge number?”

The cop refused to answer, telling him again he needed to step out of the car.

Jackson did just that, falling to the ground beside his car, a couple of feet away from speeding traffic.

“Well, if you’re going to crawl, crawl yourself that way, sir,” the cop said.

“I’m not moving, you asked me to get out of the f-cking vehicle. I’m out of the vehicle. This is over a f-cking taillight or tag light. This is absolutely ridiculous.”

The cop then realized he had created a dangerous situation, so he placed the blame on Jackson for falling out of the car.

“You put yourself on the ground, sir,” the cop claimed. “I did not remove you.”

The cop then allowed him to climb back into the car.

“OK, we’re going to search the car with you in it,” the cop said as Jackson’s legs began trembling, a complication of his disability.

“Odor of marijuana is probable cause for a search.”

The cop then threatened to physically remove him from the car

“You cannot do this, you need to call and get a wheelchair down here just like every other state trooper that I have ever been pulled over by,” Jackson said.

“You need to do your due diligence as a police officer. And you need to do your job, buddy. You still haven’t identified yourself.”

‘Indecent Exposure’

At one point in the video, Jackson starts rummaging in the backseat for his catheter, prompting the cop to order him to “stop digging around in there, man.”

“I’m not going to piss on myself,” Jackson said. “Do what you got to do, I’m looking for a catheter.”

“Stop digging around in there,” the cop ordered.

Jackson found his catheter and was preparing to urinate, but the cop continued flashing his light onto him.

“You’re going to hold the motherf-cker for me?” Jackson asked.

“If you pull your d-ck out, I’m charging you with indecent exposure,” the cop threatened.

“I’m on a time schedule by my doctor, I have to piss every four hours or my bladder gets extended and it can cause issues,” Jackson said.

“I’m just pissing on myself,” Jackson said after realizing he would go to jail if he tried using the catheter despite doctor’s orders.

But the cop showed no empathy or understanding, still fishing for that marijuana arrest now that he was not going to get the indecent exposure arrest.

“So because he’s paralyzed, he thinks that means he doesn’t have to get out of the car for a probable cause search,” the cop said to another cop who walked up to the car.

“Ok, we’re still going to get out of the car, so let’s do that now,” the second cop said.

“I’ll grab some gloves and we’ll make it happen.”

They then removed him and sat him by his vehicle by the side of the road where he had been before climbing back into the car.

The cops searched the car for more than 20 minutes but found no marijuana.

“Ok, you all can get back in the vehicle,” the cop said, having struck out at finding weed in the car.

Watch the video below, which has been edited down to ten minutes, or the full-length video where it was first posted on YouTube, which is almost an hour long.