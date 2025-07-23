‘Insane’: Trump’s White House Mocked Over ‘Cultish and Cringe’ Graphic Post That Appears to Threaten Revenge

President Donald Trump and his White House are doing everything possible to try to limit the ongoing fallout and deflect from the swirling Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

Hence, the latest bizarre social media post from the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The post Monday night features, of course, a macho-looking Trump with a serious look on his lined face. Behind him are American flags, fireworks and bald eagles with a caption that reads, “I was the hunted – NOW I’M THE HUNTER.”

“They came after the wrong man,” the post stated above the graphic, a reminder that Trump promised “retribution” against his enemies during the 2024 presidential campaign.

The reaction was swift, and even conservatives expressed concern with the tone of it.

“Cultish and cringe-inducing. Also, insane,” wrote The American Enterprise Institute’s Christina Hoff Sommers.

They came after the wrong man. pic.twitter.com/hgKfdvAVQS — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 22, 2025

“This post by The White House X account crosses a line that should concern every American, regardless of party. This isn’t just over the top campaign propaganda. It’s a direct use of government branding to promote one man’s narrative of vengeance, using militaristic imagery and cult like symbolism,” podcaster Lorenzo Maldonado posted.

But who exactly is Trump threatening in the post? Well, apparently, former President Barack Obama, Trump’s predecessor during his first term in office, in 2016.

Trump accused Obama of “treason” Tuesday, a week after his Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, released a report also alleging the former president and other officials were involved in a “treasonous conspiracy.”

The report asserts that an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was a fraud and intended to make Trump look bad.

“No. You were convicted. Now you are pretending that others are crooks to normalize your crimes,” social media personality Brian Krassenstein posted on X.

Gabbard’s report made almost no news at the time because the MAGA world is still in an uproar over Trump’s decision two weeks ago to close the Epstein files.

Trump has been trying to make the Epstein controversy go away for weeks now, after stoking conspiracy theories for years … and telling his supporters on the campaign trail that he would release all the documents in the Epstein case if re-elected.

Speculation abounds that Trump is now trying to bury the files because he is compromised by something in the Epstein documents.

The president was friends with the disgraced financier and convicted child sex trafficker until the early 2000s and has denied that he was ever at Epstein’s private island or had anything to do with Epstein’s criminal acts.