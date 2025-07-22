‘Hot Then and Hot Now’: Rod Stewart’s Shirtless Photo Has Lady Fans Zooming In and Gasping Over His Chiseled Chest

A trip down memory lane has lady fans of 80-year-old Rod Stewart drooling at the mouth.

What got women online all hot and heavy for the British rock and pop singer was a single image taken more than five decades ago.

The photo, which was shared to his personal Instagram account on July 20, shows a glimmery Stewart standing on stage with an intense gaze.

Rod Stewart shares a steamy throwback photo of himself online that has his lady fans steaming. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)



“On stage at MSG in the ’70s. Who remembers this?” Stewart captioned the shot.

According to rock and roll photographer Bob Gruen — whom Stewart credited as the person who captured the photo — it was taken during Stewart’s 1972 performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Stewart’s glistening chest on stage was partially thanks to his shimmery outfit, which had gold and silver embellishments on his top and pants. But that’s not all, the singer also had a natural glow that came from the sweat on his torso, which his audience could see through his completely unbuttoned shirt.

Fans couldn’t help but get a little flirty in his comments section.

One fan kicked things off with a playful self-answered question: “Do you think he’s sexy? YES.” The comment was a nod to Stewart’s 1978 hit single, “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy.”

Another said, “Hot then Hot now.” A third added, “I had a poster of them above my bed in 1971. My Mom hated it.”

Stewart also shared the same photo to his Facebook account, which garnered even more reactions from fans.

“I had a poster on my ceiling of rod in the 70s he looked just like what he did msg oh! Those were the best days,” said one person. Another claimed they “Saw 3 Rod shows at MSG [in the] ’70s.”

Stewart, born on Jan. 10, 1945 in Highgate, London, has four older siblings. In 1961, he joined a band called The Raiders before eventually taking up busking, performing on London streets for money.

He busked with folk singer Wizz Jones in 1962 by playing the harmonica. In 1963, he joined an R&B group called The Dimensions, but eventually left when a new lead singer in the group caused Stewart to receive less opportunities to play the harmonica and sing. Over the next few years, he joined or played with several other bands like The Hoochie Coochie Men, The Soul Agents, and The Steampackets.

In the midst of playing with these bands, he also released some solo records. The first song, “Good Morning Little School Girl,” was released in 1964 by Decca Records. In 1965, Stewart released the second one, “The Day Will Go On,” with Columbia Records. He joined the Jeff Beck Group in 1967 and left that group in 1969 to join Faces. He stayed with that group until 1975 after continuing to establish his solo career while in the band.

His 1971 single “Maggie May” scored him his first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His other popular ’70s hits include “Tonight’s the Night,” “Have I Told You Lately,” and “The First Cut Is the Deepest.”

Throughout the rest of his career, he would continue making fan favorite hits like “Hot Legs” and “The Killing of Georgie.”

For the last several years, Stewart has not slowed down in his music career. In 2021, he and Faces reunited and recorded several songs together. The following year, he had several performances at The Colosseum for his Las Vegas Residency. In fact, the artist has continued his 13-year residency in Las Vegas into the current year and will have his next set of performances in September.

If that wasn’t enough, Stewart’s also continuing his One Last Time tour, which has the entertainer traveling between the U.S. and other countries for the remainder of the year. On July 22, he will perform for his fans at the Budweiser stage in Toronto.