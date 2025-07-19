‘It’s Embarrassing:’ CNN’s Abby Phillip Shuts Down MAGA Panelist Scott Jennings As He Tries to Spin Trump’s Latest Controversial Bombshell

The Wall Street Journal report on President Donald Trump’s relationship with convicted child sex trafficker and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is being called “a dud” by one conservative talk show pundit.

Abby Phillip, the anchor of CNN NewsNight, told analyst Scott Jennings on Thursday night’s show that the story was not “a dud” because Trump is “clearly very pissed off about this.”

CNN pundit Scott Jennings and CNN host Abby Phillip (Photos: Getty Images)

He’s so upset about the report on his friendship and ties to Epstein, he’s even suing the Journal over it. The news site reported that Epstein’s friends sent him racy letters for his 50th birthday, including one from Trump. The letters were put together in a leather-bound book by convicted sex offender and Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, according to the Journal.

The purported Trump letter had a drawing of a naked woman on it.

Trump is furious over the report, calling the letter “a fake thing.”

Then, Thursday night, an enraged Trump took to his platform, Truth Social, ranting about the story, insisting that it’s “false, malicious, and defamatory” and threatening to sue the newspaper, a threat he followed through on by the next day.

“The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued,” the President warned.

He continued his tirade, calling the Journal “a ‘Disgusting and Filthy Rag’” and accusing it of “writing defamatory lies.”

On her show, Phillip acknowledged Trump’s denial but told Jennings the real question is whether the letter is authentic.

“And it seems that the Journal has evidence that it does, in fact, exist and that it’s perhaps among the many, many, many documents that are in the possession of investigators here,” she said.

Jennings responded that it’s common knowledge that Trump and Epstein knew each other. “We also know he disowned him and kicked him out of his club. I was waiting all day long for this rumoring of a bombshell,” he said, adding, “This looks like kind of a dud to me.”

He continued saying Republicans will “strongly rally around the President” because “this is the sort of stuff that brings people to circle the wagons around him.”

Phillip wasn’t buying it. “Just to be clear, Trump doesn’t agree with you because he’s clearly very pissed off about this, perhaps very freaked out about it because it’s embarrassing.”

And social media has gone wild over the story. As expected, MAGA world is denying that the letter is real.

“Why didn’t it show up when Trump first came down the elevator, or in 2020, or 2024. Because it’s fake,” an X user stated.