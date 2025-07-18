‘He’s Losing Some Weight’: O’Shea Jackson Jr.’s Shocking Transformation Has Fans Doing a Double Take Just Six Months After He Appeared Noticeably Bigger on TV

‘He’s Losing Some Weight’: O’Shea Jackson Jr. Looks Shockingly Smaller In New Photos Just Six Months After He Appeared Noticeably Bigger During TV Interview

O’Shea Jackson Jr.‘s noticeable weight loss in new photos has fans buzzing online.

The 34-year-old son of rapper Ice Cube has people commenting on his noticeably smaller appearance after sharing a new carousel of images on his Instagram on July 15.

In response to seeing pictures of Jackson on the set of Chris Van Vliet’s podcast called “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, one fan pointed out that he appeared to drop more than a few pounds.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. leaves a fan stunned at his weight loss. (Photo: @osheajacksonjr/Instagram)

Various shots of Jackson show him standing with the host, as well as laughing, talking or smiling in others. Within a few close up and medium shots, fans were able to get different angles to see if he did indeed shed some pounds.

“I see he’s losing some weight,” wrote one fan in the comments section of the post.

Jackson took the statement as a compliment and responded, “Thanks homie. I’m tryna thirst trap.”

Another person commented under the first person and tagged Jackson. They wrote, “you doing the thing” along with a flexed arm emoji and a heart eye emoji.

Jackson shared another clip of his interview on X, where someone else wrote, “Boy you look like your pops fam! Stay true to the culture king.”

His father, popularly known as rapper and actor Ice Cube, has always drawn comparisons to his first born son — from their matching scowls to their nearly identical faces and sturdy builds. The only standout difference has been Jackson Jr.’s lighter complexion, likely inherited from his mother, Cube’s wife, Kimberly Jackson.

One of the last times fans noticed a change in Jackson’s weight was during his appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” in January 2025.

O’Shea Jackson Jr. in 2015, Jan. 2025 and July 2025. (Photo: @osheajacksonjr.) (Screenshot: @jennifer hudsonshow/TikTok)

A month earlier, in December 2024, his “Den of Thieves” co-star, Gerard Butler, uploaded a video of the two to promote the sequel, “Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.”

Though his outfit consisted of layers like a black t-shirt and a leather green jacket, it was not enough to hide the extra weight fans claimed they noticed.

Fans shamelessly shared their reaction under the video of Jackson and Butler.

One person joked, “Cube Jr. lookin’ a little big,” while another said, “Omg. O’Shea needs to stop eating his success.”

It’s not clear whether Jackson Jr. noticed the more critical comments about his appearance and decided to get rid of the extra weight. But fans are evidently starting to see a difference.

Photos taken in December 2024 in comparison to how he looked in his 2015 biopic “Straight Outta Compton” show a huge difference. In that film, Jackson portrayed his father Ice Cube who, in the 1980’s, was a part of a rap group called N.W.A.

While it’s not certain that he’s been in the gym, the wrestling fanatic does seem to be keeping himself busy co-hosting his “No Contest Wrestling Podcast” with TJ Jefferson. Weekly, the two men talk about all things wrestling and even invite professional wrestlers to join them in their discussions about WWE and more.

In addition to that, IMDB’s site claims a third “Den of Thieves” film is in the works. The new film is currently in pre-production and Jackson will be making an appearance in that as well. He is also starring in an upcoming thriller called “Lone Wolf” and another film titled “Blue-Blooded.”