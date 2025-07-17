‘She Used to be Super Skinny’: Jennifer Love Hewitt Shocks Fans with Unrecognizable Appearance Amid Her Noticeable Weight Gain

Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt stepped back into the spotlight with a stunning red carpet appearance that left fans completely mesmerized and social media buzzing with admiration.

The 46-year-old entertainer, who has largely stayed away from high-profile events in recent years, made a rare and unforgettable entrance at the July 14 premiere of the highly anticipated “I Know What You Did Last Summer” reboot in downtown Los Angeles.

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s shocking appearance on the red carpet leaves fans stunned. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Hewitt commanded attention in a figure-hugging black beaded dress that perfectly showcased her curves, paired with glittering black heels and statement rings adorning nearly every finger.

Her striking transformation was complete with a gorgeous new hairstyle and copper hair color, creating a sun-kissed look that her hairstylist Nikki Lee dubbed “Sunset Lover,” according to Glamour.

The actress kept her makeup tastefully dramatic with a smoky eye and a glossy pink lip, radiating confidence as she posed alongside her co-stars, including Freddie Prinze Jr., Chase Sui Wonders, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, and Jonah Hauer-King.

When footage from the premiere was posted on the Hollywood Reporter, fans couldn’t contain their excitement over Hewitt’s radiant appearance.

“Holy wow,” one mesmerized follower commented, while another enthusiastically declared, “Body is TEAAAAAAAA.”

A third said, “She’s always had beautiful curves.” A fourth person noted, “She used to be super skinny. But didn’t we all in our younger age?”

The overwhelming response highlighted just how stunning the actress looked as she celebrated her return to the franchise that helped cement her status as a ’90s icon.

Jennifer Love Hewitt in 2025 vs. 2010 vs. 1997 (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; John Shearer/WireImage)

This premiere marks Hewitt’s return to the horror series that launched her into stardom nearly three decades ago.

In the original 1997 film, she played Julie James, a teenager terrorized by a mysterious killer after trying to cover up a deadly car accident. Now, the new installment, hitting theaters July 18, takes place nearly 30 years after those original crimes, with Hewitt and Prinze Jr. reprising their iconic roles to help a new generation of victims facing a similar threat.

The actress has been refreshingly candid about her relationship with aging in Hollywood, particularly addressing how fans sometimes struggle to accept her natural evolution.

Last year, she opened up about the challenges of growing older in the public eye, explaining how people often become attached to a specific version of a celebrity and resist seeing them change, USA Today reports. Despite this, Hewitt has embraced authenticity, recently sharing makeup-free selfies on Instagram and celebrating her 46th birthday with a bare-faced photo that showed her commitment to self-acceptance.

The positive fan reaction to her premiere appearance reflects a growing appreciation for her confidence and natural beauty.

“I seriously love her body. She looks stunning and healthy,” one admirer wrote, capturing the sentiment of many who were thrilled to see the actress looking so radiant.

Another fan gushed, “She’s been gorgeous her entire life!!!!!” highlighting the enduring appeal that has made Hewitt a beloved figure across multiple generations.

The overwhelming support continued with fans praising her for embracing her natural curves and authentic self.

“Beautiful. finally someone who is not afraid to show the real person she is with curves and healthy what all woman should be proud of,” one supporter commented, emphasizing how Hewitt’s confidence serves as inspiration for women everywhere.

“What are you waiting for?!” – Jennifer Love Hewitt as Julie James in ‘I KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER’ (1997 | 2025). pic.twitter.com/vK0CHFzCCe — ໊ (@britneyvinyl) July 9, 2025

Throughout her career, Hewitt has been consistently celebrated as one of Hollywood’s most beautiful stars, gracing Maxim’s “Hot 100” lists.

Standing at 5 feet 2, she carved out lasting success despite industry preferences for taller leading ladies, proving her talent and appeal through memorable roles in “Party of Five,” “Ghost Whisperer,” and the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” franchise.

Her triumphant return to the red carpet demonstrates that true star power transcends age, with Hewitt proving that confidence, authenticity, and embracing one’s natural evolution can be the most attractive qualities of all. As fans eagerly await the new film’s release, it’s clear that Jennifer Love Hewitt continues to captivate audiences just as powerfully as she did in her breakthrough years.