‘Bigoted White Boys’: Newly-appointed California Assistant City Manager Faces Backlash Over Alleged Social Media Posts Targeting White People

Just two days after officially starting a new role, a newly appointed assistant city manager in Vallejo, Calif., is facing public scrutiny over a series of racially charged posts allegedly linked to a now-deleted social media account.

Nalungo Conley, 51, was named Vallejo’s second assistant city manager on Monday, July 8, ending a months-long vacancy. The city had described her as someone who would “bring a wealth of knowledge, passion, and leadership to our community.” But by Wednesday, screenshots surfaced showing posts attributed to the X account @nalungomc1, with content that described white people as “evil” and accused white women of raising “bigoted white boys.”

The account, which featured Conley’s name and profile photo, had been active since July 2024 and was followed by more than 370 users before it was taken down.

Nalungo Conley is the assistant city manager of Vallejo, California. (Photo: Facebook/Vallejo Politics)

Among the retweets linked to the account was one that read: “White women marry bigoted white men and birth bigoted white boys.” Another read: “Black people, I think it’s time we withdraw ourselves from anything but blackness.” One tweet added: “This is why the black LGBTQ community doesn’t trust the white LGBTQ community. They will sell our rights away to protect their whiteness.”

Another retweet read: “Every single time, the majority of white women will be loyal to upholding skin privilege.” A post originally shared by a verified user in November 2024 stated: “I kind of think it’s okay that the Sunday shows are not platforming anybody Black. White people did this, and white people have to answer their own evil. Black folks are just innocent bystanders to their violence and bulls—t.”

In an original tweet, the user allegedly identified as Conley also posted: “Distrust the media as they are backed by wealthy, white men who are only interested in keeping power and money among their small group.”

The content came to light after a person identifying only as Aaron Schlessinger sent the Times-Herald screenshots of the posts on Wednesday. The account was deactivated shortly after the paper inquired about it.

Conley, a longtime Bay Area resident who moved to Vallejo in 2020, had spoken publicly just a day earlier about her excitement to serve the city she calls home. “I’m so excited. I’m a resident of Vallejo and I love this place,” she told the Times-Herald. “This feels like a dream job for me.”

Former Richmond mayor and longtime City Council member Tom Butt said the comments could undermine Conley’s ability to serve in such a diverse city. “Vallejo’s a very diverse city and if she is going to be effective there, she will have to deal with that,” Butt said. “There is no room for bigots in a city manager role.”

According to U.S. Census data, Vallejo’s population is about 27 percent White, 17 percent Black, 23 percent Asian, and 30 percent Hispanic.

Media commentator and Mother Jones co-founder Adam Hochschild also weighed in, urging readers to consider how the same words would be received if aimed at a different group. “If I do that with this quote, it would read, ‘Black women marry bigoted black men and birth and raise bigoted black boys.’ I would feel it was racist,” he said. “And I think the same thing applies if it’s White instead of Black. Or if one substitutes anything else — Asian, Mexican — anything else.”

City officials have not yet publicly addressed the controversy. Conley had been expected to focus on internal operations, including finance, HR, and IT, complementing Assistant City Manager Gillian Haen’s portfolio of housing and economic development.

“I believe in being honest, no matter what, and even if that means we can’t provide all the information at the time,” Conley had said in an earlier interview. “We serve the people and I actually believe that.”

As of Thursday, the city had not announced whether it would be taking any action in response to the allegations.