‘Ew the Hair’: Casey Anthony’s New Photo has Fans Doing a Double Take and Zooming In on Her Unrecognizable Appearance

Casey Anthony was spotted on what appeared to be a romantic date, sparking widespread social media reaction and renewed public interest in the woman who was acquitted after being charged following the disappearance and subsequent recovery of the remains of her toddler daughter more than 15 years ago in Florida.

The 39-year-old was photographed at Seasons Tickets bar in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, July 9, sharing an intimate dinner with a bearded mystery man in what marked a rare public appearance.

The images show Anthony in conversation with a bearded man during what eyewitnesses described as a date.

According to TMZ, the pair spent approximately an hour and a half at the establishment, sharing Bud Light beers while the Red Sox played the Colorado Rockies on television. Anthony ordered a club sandwich, while her companion had a steak sub.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing Anthony touch the man’s arm and leg during their interaction. A source said the man is a local resident while Anthony appeared to be visiting. She mentioned hiking in the area during their conversation. The witness noted that their interaction appeared comfortable and familiar, suggesting this may not have been their first meeting.

When photos of the outing began circulating online, social media users were quick to weigh in with their observations and opinions.

“Ew her hair,” wrote one person on X as a second person said, “Can’t believe she did that….To her hair.”

Another user made a comparison, writing, “She’s almost got the Sarah Boone haircut. How fitting.

A fourth person tweeted, “You’d think she would have changed that iconic ‘Casey Anthony’ haircut by now,” focusing on her distinctive hairstyle that many remembered from her trial coverage.

Two weeks after her daughter's death, Casey Anthony got a tattoo with the words 'Bella Vita' – Beautiful Life.



Anthony announced in March through a TikTok video that she has become a legal advocate and researcher.

She said she has worked in the legal sector since 2011 and wants to advocate for herself and her daughter. Anthony launched a Substack publication focused on legal issues, describing the platform as a way to use her notoriety for positive purposes rather than viewing it as a burden.

In her first blog post, Anthony wrote about the presumption of innocence and criticized what she called “a rush to judgment before someone even steps foot into a courtroom.” She drew from her personal experience navigating the justice system and public scrutiny.

When Y! Entertainment posted the story of their outing on its platform, its readers chimed in, mostly with outrage. However, skepticism remained, as one user wrote, “Just because she is free, doesn’t mean she is innocent.”

Anthony became a household name in 2008 after her 2-year-old daughter Caylee went missing in the Orlando area.

Prosecutors accused her of suffocating the child by placing duct tape over her mouth and nose after Caylee’s remains were discovered in the woods near the family’s home in December 2008.

Anthony maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings, and her legal team chose not to have her testify. In a verdict that shocked many observers, the jury acquitted her of the serious charges related to homicide and convicted her only of lying to police. The case dominated national headlines and Anthony was dubbed “the most hated woman in America” by some media outlets.

The trial proceedings were closely followed by millions of Americans who watched coverage on television and online. Media coverage was extensive, with many legal experts offering commentary on the case’s unusual circumstances.

The Manchester sighting represents her first widely reported public appearance since launching her legal advocacy work. The photographs have generated significant online discussion about her current life and appearance.

Anthony’s case continues to generate public interest more than a decade after the verdict, with many still divided over the jury’s decision.