‘This Cannot be Okay’: New AI TikToker Account Mocking Black Women Creates Firestorm Over Race, Identity, and Megan Thee Stallion Shade

A strange new account has emerged on TikTok, and people are falling down the rabbit hole — literally millions of them — to catch the latest post from FemaleBigFoot. The AI-generated videos depict the hairy humanoid creature as a trash-talking, no-nonsense Black woman who sports a blond wig, sparkling crop tops, fake lashes, and hot pink nails.

The most popular video currently on the channel, with 11 million views, features FemaleBigFoot fending off an annoying white tourist trying to take a photo.

A video screenshot of TikTok AI character FemaleBigFoot. (TikTok/FemaleBigFoot)

“B**ch, he’s taking pics again. I’m about to throw a rock at his little REI-a*s. I’m trying to be low-key and not all f**king Nat Geo.”

When not twerking in the woods and knocking back a few drinks, FemaleBigFoot is dealing with raccoon attacks — and poking fun at another character who sometimes pops up in the clips, a white FemaleBigFoot who is thrilled about her “Only Furs” collab, and sips red wine while talking about “saging” evil possums.

The main character is brought to life with different voices, but fans can’t help but point out that she often sounds like Megan Thee Stallion, who Nicki Minjai just so happened to call “Big Foot” in her diss track of the same name. It was released in January 2024 in response to a lyric in Megan’s song “Hiss” as part of their ongoing feud.

The creator of the TikTok account, however, remains a mystery, and no one knows who is behind the burgeoning FemaleBigFoot empire, which includes merch, cryptocurrency, and profiles on Instagram and X.

Videos started showing up on TikTok in June, and the account already has 200,000 followers, many of whom can’t get enough of the content and FemaleBigFoot’s sassy quips, like “part-time cryptid, full-time problem.” But opinions are split, with many finding the jokes offensive.

“I’m too woke for this,” wrote one commenter. Another stated, “So all I need to know about this to make it okay is that 1. The voice is a real person 2. The person in question is Black and runs this account. If both the answers are no, then this cannot be okay.”

“This feels kinda racist,” one person concluded.

“Everyone is so damn sensitive. This is literally a trend,” read one defensive comment. “They have done it for every race. It’s funny no matter the race.”

Despite the debate percolating in the comments and the mysterious origins of the account, FemaleBigFoot seems to have successfully gamed TikTok’s algorithm, and the videos show no signs of stopping.