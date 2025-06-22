‘Hallelujah, I Should Have Went This Way a Long Time Ago’: Black Florida Pastor Boasts About the Money He’s Making Under President Donald Trump

In a shocking display of boastfulness, a Florida evangelical pastor’s comments during a sermon about how he raised money during a White House visit has gone viral. The pastor of New Life Church International of Plant City, Florida, Kelvin Cobaris says he’s doing really well, and he credits his good fortune to his support for President Donald Trump and the Trump administration.

“Now that God has put me on a different platform I got people calling me and asking me for my cash app, my wiring instructions because they wanna bless me just for standing for the truth, and in case you wanna know it it’s Donald signed Kelvin Cobaris,” Cobaris said during a sermon posted on social media earlier this month.

Evangelical pastor Kelvin Cobaris is facing backlash after praising Trump followers for giving him money. (Credit: Right Wing Watch/X Video Screengrab)

“I had one fellow the other day while we were in the Rose Garden, he heard my story. He said give me your wiring instructions. I thought nothing of it. I thought he might send a couple hundred and call it a day,” Cobaris told the congregation.

“The next day he hadn’t sent anything,” and a disappointed pastor explained, “Oh, oh he must have had a little lyin spirit and forgot what he told me.’’

But a surprised and delighted Cobaris told the faithful at his sermon he was amazed when he realized his initial assessment was wrong. “I woke up Saturday morning. I checked my personal account and I saw 10,000 U.S. dollars,” he continued.

He said he waited too long to throw his support behind Trump.

“I said hallelujah. I should have went this way a long time ago,” he added.

It didn’t take long for the internet to rain down major condemnation on Cobaris. Social media users were disgusted.

At least one sarcastically thought the pastor’s candor was refreshing.

“Wow someone telling the truth!”

Another social user didn’t hold back.

“THE DEVIL’S BEST WORK WAS BEING ABLE TO CONVINCE EVANGELICALS THAT A RACIST MAN WHO MAKES FUN OF DEAD SOLDIERS, HAS 5 KIDS WITH 3 WIVES, GROPES WOMEN, INCITES VIOLENCE, AND NEVER TELLS THE TRUTH, WAS SENT HERE BY GOD.”

And then there’s this: “I guess his love for money is greater than his love for God and the people. He should remember that Jesus did not pursue earthly wealth.”

Overall in 2024, 16 percent of Black voters chose Trump, the largest support for a Republican presidential candidate since Gerald Ford in 1976, according to AP VoteCast. But not the 40 percent Trump was bragging about in February. But he did make inroads among certain groups of Black voters: 25 percent of African American men cast a ballot for Trump and 3 in 10 Black men under 45 years old voted for the President.

About 1 in 10 voters in the U.S. are Black, according to The Associated Press.