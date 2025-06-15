‘This Can’t be Real’: Chris Webber Threatens to Sue Over False Claim That He Fathered a Child with Doug Christie’s Wife

Former NBA All-Star Chris Webber has issued a stern warning to podcasters and social media personalities spreading unverified rumors about his personal life, threatening legal action against anyone who continues to perpetuate what he calls “made-up lies.”

The Hall of Fame basketball player and current broadcaster took to social media to address allegations that have been circulating online, making it clear that his legal team is prepared to take action against those who refuse to retract false statements.

Chris Webber threatens to sue podcasters and media outlets spreading rumors about him. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The controversy comes from claims made during the June 3 episode of Corey Holcomb’s “5150 Podcast.” Co-host Kraig Smith alleged that Chris Webber secretly fathered a child with “Basketball Wives” star Jackie Christie. Jackie has been married to former NBA player Doug Christie since 1996 and they have two children together: Douglas Christie Jr., born in 2001, and Chantel Christie, born in 1993, the year after Doug was drafted 17th overall in the NBA. Jackie also has an older daughter, Ta’Kari Lee, from a previous relationship.

Although Doug Christie and Webber were teammates in Sacramento for several years beginning with the 2000-2001 season, there’s no indication Webber would have been in the same orbit as the Christies before 2000.

According to Smith, Doug believed for decades his daughter was his until a supposed court battle later revealed the truth, leading to an alleged $4 million settlement supposedly paid by Webber to Doug.

Other outlets quickly jumped on this fanciful set of claims.

Doug Christie is suing Jackie Christie for paternity fraud saying he was mislead to think that Chantel was his daughter the whole time??!



And it’s believed that Chris Weber is the biologically daddy and that knew of the possibility the whole time but didn’t say anything?!?? pic.twitter.com/Dqt2R7aatu — gee. (@geeondruh) June 10, 2025

On an Instagram Live, Webber delivered a measured but firm message to those spreading the rumors.

“What’s up, party people? Man, the Internet is undefeated, huh? That’s why I’m gonna give this friendly reminder to some of my friends out there: you can’t believe everything you read, see, or hear on the Internet, especially when they’re all lies, no proof, just made-up lies,” Webber stated.

He continued, “So, I’m going to take this opportunity to issue my one and only advisory: if you have a platform and you have content with my name attached to lies, take it down now. And to those that started the rumor, that started the lies, and then continued to spread the lies, I dare you not to take it down. I dare you to repeat a lie. You’re not going to say my name, of course; the lawyers are in action, of course, the lawyers are in motion and are motivated.”

Then he redirected to something positive, suggesting anyone needing help “to get through the distractions” by buying his book, “By God’s Grace.”

As he signed off, he wrote, “It’s crazy, the enemy wants us to be distracted, man. Gotta put your blinders on, stay focused, man, stay focused, stay focused.”

The response from Webber’s followers was overwhelmingly supportive, with many praising his dignified approach to addressing the situation.

“This is how’s it’s done! With grace and respect. Always love for Cwebb,” one person wrote, applauding his handling of the controversy.

Another follower offered strategic advice, commenting, “This can’t be real. Stay low let your lawyers do their job.”

The support continued with encouraging messages, as one fan wrote, “Put them blinders on and stay focused!!!!! My brotha!!! Real as they come!!!!” while another added, “Definition of a real Detroit Player! talk to them make it plain!”

However, not all comments focused solely on support, with one person reflecting on broader issues, stating, “This is all driven by black people’s love of mess. Until we change , nothing will get better.”

None of the parties involved has given any credence to these claims, and the story remains unsupported by evidence despite gaining traction online.

Doug Christie, who currently serves as an assistant coach with the Sacramento Kings, has not publicly addressed the allegations. Similarly, his reality star wife, Jackie Christie, has remained silent on the matter.

The Christie marriage has been a subject of public fascination for years, particularly due to Jackie’s role on the hit VH1 show, “Basketball Wives,” and the fact that the two have weddings almost every year.

Webber, who married social activist and former social worker Erika Dates in 2009, welcomed twins in 2017 after years of fertility struggles. The couple had faced many years of trying before being blessed with their son and daughter.

As the situation continues to unfold, Webber’s legal team appears ready to pursue action against those who persist in spreading the unsubstantiated claims.