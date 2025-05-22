‘Don’t Lose Anymore’:’Mindy Kaling’s Drastic Weight Loss Has ‘The Office’ Fans Seriously Concerned

Hollywood darling Mindy Kaling stepped onto the red carpet at her longtime friend and colleague Michael Schur’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Wednesday, turning heads in a sleek navy blue dress that showcased her dramatically transformed figure.

The 45-year-old actress, writer, and producer looked radiant as she celebrated her former “The Office” co-star and co-writer’s milestone achievement on May 21, but her appearance sparked a wave of commentary from fans who have been closely following her weight loss journey over the past few years.

Fans believe that Mindy Kaling did not lose weight through diet and exercise. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

The mother of three has undergone a remarkable physical transformation since her days as the pop culture-obsessed Kelly Kapoor on the beloved NBC comedy series, which ran nine seasons from 2005 to 2013.

Her journey from breakout writer and performer on “The Office” to creator and star of “The Mindy Project” established her as a trailblazing force in Hollywood, but it’s her recent lifestyle changes that have captured public attention and concern.

Kaling’s weight loss journey began gaining significant notice in 2023 when she revealed she had lost 40 pounds. However, her continued transformation has led to speculation about her methods, with many questioning whether her results are solely from diet and exercise.

Daily Mail readers, after seeing her recent appearance, were particularly vocal in their skepticism, with one mocking a comment she once made, “‘And I did it all through diet and exercise.’ Sure you did, love!”

One reader replied to her losing weight through a lifestyle change with a more direct suspicion, writing, “And Ozempic injections!”

The speculation about weight loss medications like Ozempic has become a recurring theme in discussions about Kaling’s transformation.

One observer noted, “Yep, she’s on that shot! But I definitely wouldn’t call her appearance anything concerning,” while others expressed worry about her continued weight loss.

The sentiment “I think she is good. Don’t lose anymore,” reflects a growing concern among fans who fear she may be taking her health journey too far.

A commenter captured the nuanced feelings many have about her transformation: “I like the Mindy in the middle. Not the heavy one and not the skinny one.”

This perspective highlights the complex relationship between public figures and their audiences, where fans feel invested in celebrities’ physical appearances and health decisions.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Kaling has remained largely silent about specific methods, though she has been open about her overall approach to wellness.

She has consistently emphasized that her motivation extends beyond vanity, focusing instead on being healthy for her three children.

Her fitness routine includes, according to a 2023 People article, an impressive commitment to walking or running 20 miles per week, combined with strength training and a variety of other activities, including hiking, yoga, and group fitness classes.

In February 2025, the actress has spoken candidly about shifting her perspective on exercise and nutrition as she’s gotten older.

She described moving away from punishing workout routines that she once believed had to be grueling to be effective, Today reports.

Instead, she now embraces moderation and finds creative ways to incorporate movement into her busy schedule as a working mother.

Kaling’s approach to nutrition has also evolved significantly. As someone who describes herself as a foodie, she has rejected restrictive dieting in favor of portion control and mindful eating. She incorporates plenty of leafy greens while minimizing red meat and dairy, but allows herself to enjoy her favorite foods in smaller quantities.

The scrutiny surrounding her weight loss reflects broader conversations about body image, health, and the pressures faced by women in the entertainment industry. Kaling herself acknowledged the intense interest in her physical transformation, describing it as both flattering and overwhelming. She has expressed fatigue with constantly discussing her body, noting that such conversations tend to overshadow her professional accomplishments.

Her journey from the writers room of “The Office” to becoming a successful showrunner and leading lady represents significant achievements in an industry where women of color have historically faced barriers. Yet the focus on her physical appearance demonstrates how even successful women cannot escape public commentary about their bodies.

As Kaling continues to navigate her career and personal life, the concern expressed by fans reflects genuine care for someone they’ve watched grow and evolve over nearly two decades in the spotlight.