‘Y’all Didn’t Know MGK Had a Black Daughter’: MGK Spotted in Rare Moment with His Eldest Daughter — and Fans Are Just Now Realizing She’s Black

Machine Gun Kelly recently celebrated his 35th birthday in style, sharing a heartwarming yet surprising moment with his 15-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker.

The father-daughter duo was captured on video dancing behind a turntable while playing the Chris Brown remix of Leon Thomas’ song “MUTT.” The proud dad MGK captioned the clip, “my daughter is a viiiiibe,” in an April 30 Instagram post.

MGK and his daughter , Casie Colson Baker hanging out. (Instagram/ @machinegunkelly)

The sweet bonding moment came just a month after the former “Wild ‘N Out” star welcomed a baby girl with his ex-fiancée Megan Fox on March 27.

While the rapper has kept details about his newest child largely private, his relationship with his teenage daughter, Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon, has been much more open to the public eye over the years, according to People.

The “I think I’m OKAY” rapper is a very present body in Casie’s life, even including her in various efforts in his career.

When The Shade Room posted their video, many of their followers chimed in.

Others blasted those who were shocked that the former Bad Boy Records artist had a biracial child.

“How y’all never seen her?! lol that’s his BABYGIRL, yes she’s BEEN with him (fans KNOW), yes her mom is Black, yes he had her young. But Casie BEEN around. He’s even brought her out on stage,” wrote one person.

Others brought up MGK’s dating history with Black women before his relationship with Fox.

One wrote in shock, “Aw snap he had him some chocolate in his past life.”

“The fact that y’all didn’t know he had a daughter AND he likes chocolate,” another commenter pointed out.

A third follower expressed similar surprise, writing, “How y’all didn’t know MGK had a black daughter…he always had her…I was actually shocked that he got with Megan Fox.”

Born on July 24, 2009, in Cleveland, Ohio, Casie was named after her father, whose real name is Colson Baker.

She has accompanied her famous dad on numerous occasions, making her first red carpet appearance at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Since then, Casie has become a familiar face alongside her father at various events, including the 2021 American Music Awards, where MGK won the favorite rock artist award.

The bond between father and daughter extends beyond public appearances.

K and his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, hanging out. (Instagram/ @machinegunkelly)

Casie has contributed to her dad’s musical endeavors, appearing on a spoken track called “wall of fame — interlude” with Pete Davidson for her rock star dad’s 2022 album, where they playfully mocked Los Angeles culture.

The teen also joined her father and then-future stepmom Megan Fox during his European tour that same year, exploring Paris and creating lasting memories.

MGK has frequently expressed how much he values his daughter’s opinion, especially when it comes to his music.

During a November 2021 appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s show, he admitted, “I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now. Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what’s hot, or if I’m doing a song and it’s the right one, she’ll confirm it.”

MGK and his daughter’s relationship took on even deeper significance when Casie played a pivotal role in her father’s journey to sobriety.

In August 2023, he revealed on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that his daughter’s observation about his substance use became a turning point.

“It started with my daughter saying, ‘Dad, you know I can tell when you’re high?’ It broke my heart,” he shared. “It was the ultimate letdown.”

That honest moment prompted the rapper to make significant life changes, leading to more than a year of sobriety.

“To be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid,” he explained, highlighting how his commitment to being a better parent motivated his recovery.

Now the two seem to be the best of friends.

As MGK navigates fatherhood with both his teenage daughter and newborn, his relationship with Casie continues to be one of mutual respect and openness – a bond that has clearly surprised and impressed many fans who are just now discovering this aspect of the rapper’s life.