‘Do You Want to Go There?’: All Hell Breaks Loose On CNN’s NewsNight As Ana Navarro and GOP Pundit Clash Over Slavery and Immigration As Abby Phillip Struggles to Wrangle Panelists

Another night, another knock-down, drag-out debate on CNN’s “NewsNight.”

The show, hosted by mild-mannered Abby Phillip, has become ground zero for fierce debate, thanks in large part to a volatile mix of panelists. On Wednesday, Phillip’s panel consisted of Ana Navarro, Scott Jennings, Shermichael Singleton, Dan Koh, Raul Reyes and Gretchen Carlson.

Things got heated during a debate over President Donald Trump’s deportation policy, particularly between Navarro, a former GOP consultant, and Singleton, a current Republican political operative.

“You know who was here illegally before the deportation order? Marco Rubio’s grandfather,” Navarro pointed out.

“We’re not talking about Marco Rubio,” Singleton replied.

“We’re not, no. That’s not relevant?” Navarro shot back.

Singleton repeated that the tidbit about Rubio wasn’t relevant to the conversation.

Navarro said the Secretary of State merits mention because he was once an advocate for Venezuelans seeking temporary protected status as migrants. That status was revoked in February by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and is currently embroiled in a court challenge.

Navarro proceeds to make an unfortunate segue after Singleton declares, “If you come to this country illegally, you are going home. Simple as that.”

“There’s a hell of a lot other people other than the Black people who were brought here as slaves who came to this country illegally,” Navarro said.

Singleton responds that it’s a false comparison because Black people were brought to the U.S. against their will.

“That’s exactly what I said,” Navarro responded. “I said there is a lot of people … other than the Black people.”

“There’s a big difference,” Singleton countered. “There’s a big difference.”

Navarro then accused him of acting indignant as Phillip stepped in to try and do a better job of making Navarro’s point.

“I think you actually misheard what she — I think you misheard what she said,” Phillip said.

Singleton was not going to make any such submission.

“That I purposely misheard? Now you’re in my brain?” he asked. “Is that where we’re going?

Navarro fought back, saying she’s been an advocate for Black people her “entire life.”

“Because you’ve advocated for Black people, great,” Singleton shot back. “Congratulations. Last time I checked, I’m Black. You’re not.”

Navarro fired back.

“I’m Latino, and my people are being racially profiled,” she said.

“And do I have to remind you of the history of my people?” Singleton said. “Do you want to go there?”

At this point, Phillip did about the only thing she could do.

Cut to a commercial.

Viewers still had plenty to say.

“(B)eing black does not give you any additional intimate knowledge of history or slavery,” said one commenter on Mediaite.

“I am white, and I can tell you, I have no idea what it is to be a slave owner,” he said. “My skin color does not give any additional insight into what we ALL can read about history.”

“There is nothing about our skin color that adds to any discussion about things that did not happen to us,” he said.

But not everyone was willing to let Navarro off the hook.

“She said blacks came here illegally! Don’t blame him for what SHE said,” wrote one reader. “We were not ‘allowed’ to come here illegally. Be careful who you defend and what on earth is a ‘Clarence Thomas’? When was the last time you had a discussion with him? Turning a black man’s name into a pejorative because you don’t agree with him is DISGUSTING as well!”