‘Is He Dying?!’: Atlanta Cops Shoot Black Man After He Runs Away In Viral Video, Prompting Outrage and Unanswered Questions

Cellphone video showing police officers firing multiple shots at a fleeing man outside an Atlanta restaurant has surfaced online, sparking outrage.

The footage, first posted by the Instagram page Atlanta Uncensored, shows a Black man running across the street before getting into a car parked at Memezz Restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

A video screenshot shows police officers shooting at the man after he flees. (Photos: Instagram/Atlanta Uncensored)

As he climbs into the vehicle, the pursuing officers approach with guns drawn and begin firing. Multiple gunshots can be heard in the video. The man’s condition is currently unknown.

“Is he dying?” one onlooker can be heard asking in the video.

However, local reports indicate that authorities have confirmed one person is dead and two others are in custody following a police-involved shooting Thursday afternoon, at the same time and location where the video was reportedly recorded.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victim or the individuals detained. Atlanta Black Star has contacted the Atlanta Police Department. Representatives for the department referred ABS to the Fulton County Marshal’s Office. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

The video has garnered nearly 140,000 views since it was posted around 1:30 p.m., with many viewers criticizing police officers for firing several rounds.

“They did not need to shoot that man like that… Come on, bro,” one person wrote.